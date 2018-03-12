Fort Hood Chapter of Heroes on the Water receives equipment donation from Bass Pro Shop

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 6 View / March 12, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The Fort Hood Chapter of Heroes on the Water received an equipment donation from Bass Pro Shop on Friday, February 23. Chapter Coordinator Frank Aguilar and other members of the team were on hand to accept the four-kayak trailer, three new kayaks, life vests, fishing rods/reels, and other fishing equipment totaling $6,000.

Heroes on the Water organizes no expense fishing trips for active duty military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Kayaking and fishing instruction is provided, and no experience or equipment is needed. Kayak fishing is adaptive to those with disabilities. Heroes on the Water events provide camaraderie and a chance to connect with like-minded individuals.

“This was a corporate donation that was submitted by our national headquarters. Our Chapter, along with the Boston Chapter, was selected to receive the donation from Bass Pro Shop,” explained Aguilar. “We plan to use all of the equipment donated at our first official event of the year, which is on March 24 from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Reveille Peak Each in Burnet.”

Heroes on the Water was founded in 2007, has almost 70 chapters in 35 states, and a volunteer force of over 16,000. Over 23,000 veterans or active duty have participated in Heroes on the Water kayak fishing events in the last 11 years. Any heroes interested in volunteering with Heroes on the Water, or working as a volunteer with the organization, can email ft.hoodtx@heroesonthewater.org for more information. Events are posted on the Heroes on the Water Facebook page @HOWFtHoodChapter.

