Fort Hood Lemonade Day dated for May 6.

March 5, 2017

Lemonade Day is headed to Cru-Country to enlist the help of the National Champions Crusader football team to stuff Lemonade Day backpacks with content for eager young entrepreneurs. Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area will be Saturday, May 6, and youth will setup lemonade stands in the local area for “opening day of business.” The goal is to register 3,500 youth throughout the spring.

Lemonade Day is a free, community program that is part of a national initiative dedicated to teaching youth from pre-K through high school how to start, own and operate their own business – a lemonade stand. It has since grown to a nationwide program with over sixty participating cities. For more information, visit forthood.lemonadeday.org.

