Four Belton officers to receive award

November 30, 2018

By David Tuma, Publisher

At the Belton City Council meeting in early December, four Belton Police officers will be awarded the Lifesaving Awards for actions taken in November. The awards presentation will be held on Dec. 11.

On November 4, Sergeant William Hamilton and Officer Richard Spurgeon were dispatched to an address on Comay Street in reference to a male patient experiencing cardiac arrest. Officer Spurgeon arrived first, and quickly retrieved his patrol vehicle’s automated external defibrillator (AED) before making his way to the patient inside the residence. Sergeant Hamilton arrived soon afterwards, and began CPR, while Officer Spurgeon prepared the AED.

Sergeant Hamilton and Officer Spurgeon worked as team administering CPR on the patient, and ensuring the AED deployed correctly. Sergeant Hamilton and Officer Spurgeon worked on the patient for several minutes, until he was revived. Belton Fire/EMS arrived and Paramedic Josh Isbell, Firefighter Mario Fuentes, and Firefighter Bradley Hamaker continued lifesaving measures. The patient was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and is recovering.

On Nov. 1, Belton Police and EMS units responded to the 300 block of West 1st Avenue in reference to a person unconscious and not breathing. Officers Ray Rodriquez and Josh Tulloch were the first to arrive. They found the 24-year old male not breathing and with no pulse. They began CPR and connected the patient to an AED (automated external defibrillator). The AED delivered two shocks to the patient.

Belton Fire/EMS Lieutenants/Paramedics Aric Henkelman and Clayton King and Firefighter Richard Chavarria arrived and took over CPR at which time the patient began breathing on his own. He was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

