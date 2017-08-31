Gala of the Royal Horses: Carousel of Dreams delights audiences

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / August 31, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Rene Gasser and his Gala of the Royal Horses: Carousel of Dreams production entertained audiences with their theatrics, acrobatics and remarkable horsemanship. It has been three years since the Gala of the Royal Horses has been to Belton and it will be another two years before they return.

“My husband has seen the Gala of the Royal Horses a few times before, and this is my first time. I am so excited. He surprised me with the tickets as he knows that I’ve been looking forward to seeing the horses perform,” said Pamla Bogle of Kempner.

Pamla’s husband, Lyn Bogle, was so grateful to be able to bring his wife to see the show on Saturday.

“Last time the horses were here, Pamla was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and was given three to six months to live. She wanted to see the show when they were here three years ago. She was sick and we unable to go,” explained Lyn Bogle. “The past few years have been so difficult but my wife has defied the odds, and she’s survived when they said she wouldn’t. She had a liver transplant in 2016 and gets stronger every day. Pamla amazes me, and I love her so much. I’m so happy to be able to bring her here today.”

People of all ages made up the audiences at Saturday’s performance. Sharon Barber was at the show with her 12-year-old granddaughter, Felice Perez.

“I’m excited about this show. I love horses, and it’s something different to do. I don’t get to see this sort of thing all the time. My grandma has a horse, and I get to ride sometimes,” said Perez.

Daniann Harper and Suzanne Davis enjoyed a night out at the show with their daughters.

“Our husbands are deployed, and we are happy to be here. My daughter saw a commercial for the Gala of the Royal Horses and has been mesmerized by it ever since! Today couldn’t have come fast enough for her,” said Davis.

The unicorn was a fan favorite with the younger girls while the audience, as a whole, was amazed by the equestrian acrobatics done by performer Caleb Carinci. He stunned the crowd as he stood, jumped and moved around on a bareback horse and then ultimately backflipping from one horse to another.

“I was born in New Jersey and get up on the road. My parents worked in the Renaissance Faire, and we traveled 11 months out of the year,” said Carinci. “I learned to ride horses early in life. My brother and I would joust at the Faire. When I was 15 years old, I began training for this kind of thing – I learned acrobatic stunts and how to perform them on horses.”

Barbara Gasser, the wife of Rene Gasser, stayed busy working in the merchandise booth.

“This is a great crowd, and we are happy to be here. We will be back again in about two years, and we look forward to seeing everyone then,” said Gasser.

Related