“Gala of the Royal Horses: Carousel of Dreams” trots into Belton

August 18, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

World-famous horse master Rene Gasser has been traveling across North America with his show, “Gala of the Royal Horses: Carousel of Dreams”, featuring 16 beautiful and captivating horse from all over the world – Lipizzaner Stallions, Spanish Andalusian, Friesian, and the Arabian. The show will be in Belton for one night only – Saturday, August 19, at 7:30 pm, at the Expo Center.

Regular tickets range in price from $20-$40, with discounts available for children, groups, and the military. The VIP ticket price is $68 and includes a ‘Meet and Greet’ opportunity with the horses and their riders after the performance. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Expo Center.

“We were in Belton three years ago with another show, and the response from the community was fantastic. So returning to the Expo Center with our new show was a natural decision,” said Gasser. “This time, we are bringing a whole new production – more horses, more dramatics. There is a story woven in about a little girl’s dream, and the animals interact with her in a dream world.”

Gasser and his crew of 25 are very excited about the show. Gigi, Gasser’s 19-year-old daughter, inspired this show and is one of its stars.

“We love our animals, and their welfare is the number one priority. The horses are part of our family and lots of time and planning goes into ensuring that they are receiving the best care, the best food, and lots of love,” said Gasser. “Nowadays with huge companies like Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey shutting down, it’s so important for us to still be a live show. It is a real art form, and our animals’ characters are developed based on the personalities and characteristics of the horses.”

The popularity of electronics and social media present a challenge to Gasser that he is facing head-on.

“I’m challenging parents to stimulate their kids again – take them to see our live show – and give the children an experience they will never forget. It’s so important for children to be around animals – to hear them, smell them, feel them – and our show brings that opportunity to many who would otherwise never have it,” said Gasser. “I encourage everyone to set down the electronics and step away from social media long enough to experience life again. See our show, and I am confident that you will not be disappointed! You will see beautiful animals who are relaxed and happy with what they do.”

