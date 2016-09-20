George Cockrell

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 4 View / September 20, 2016

George was born in Sparta, Texas to Roy Sylvester Cockrell and Laura Maude Oswalt Cockrell. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He graduated from Belton High School.

He worked for the Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, TX for 34 years and retired in 1989.

He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers; Weldon, Mack, Norman, LeRoy & Dick, four sisters; Delrie Omen, Evelyn Mitchell, Elsie Melville & Katy Cockrell.

He is survived by his wife JoAnn, daughter Sherry Ann Meador & husband Harold, son Clinton Thomas Cockrell & wife Brenda, three sisters Laura Griffin & husband Lou, Margaret Pazik & husband Tony, Elizabeth McLane and husband Drayton, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild & numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held September 24 at 10 a.m. at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 North Main Street, Belton.

Online condolences for the Cockrell family can be left at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.

