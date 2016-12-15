Goodyear celebrates Belton grand opening

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 3 View / December 15, 2016

Goodyear recently held their grand opening of their store on Main Street and it was quite the turn out. With an inflatable bounce house, free lunch and specials going on all weekend, they offered a little bit of everything for their customers. Offering an array of services, Goodyear aims to attract the business of local Beltonians.

“Our warranties are a big advantage. We offer a 2-year, 24-thousand mile warranty on just about everything that we do,” said Greg Roberts, team leader. “Not to mention a nationwide warranty, where in a mom and pop type of community like Belton, I don’t think businesses offer anything close to that. So I do think that gives us an edge over most. We can also offer larger discounts than our competitors can.”

Their new location is right in the middle of town and is conveniently located by shops and food establishments which gives customers the opportunity to grab a bite to eat or do some shopping while waiting for their vehicles to be serviced.

“We are also a full service shop. That’s kind of the misconception about Goodyear. You see us and you mainly think of tires, but we are full service and we do offer a little bit of everything,” said Roberts.

Over time, Goodyear has increased the amount of services and products that it offers.

“We lead the industry in innovation, new technology and those types of things because we do want to be the best out there in the industry,” said Dan Hopkins, Goodyear Retail District Manager “We’re slowly, and as you can tell how beautiful this location is, becoming more modern and fitting into the times and making our locations more comfortable for our customers to be in so that when they do come in, they can feel relaxed and work on their computers in our business centers or watch TV in our waiting area.”

This location wants to add a personal touch to a corporate store, by giving loyal customers an opportunity to save money.

“We try to take care of everybody that comes in. We offer a 10 percent discount for our military. We also have VIP cards that we give out, especially for those type of customers that come in frequently. We also email out promotions and coupons and use social media. We also have a Goodyear credit card which is six months, no interest. You spend $250 or more and we always have fantastic rebates on our tires that come automatically and then when you use our Goodyear credit card it doubles the rebate that is available at the time,” said Hopkins.

While they are a full service shop, Goodyear is known for their tire services and they offer many choices for customers along with free services.

“We sell tires for most any vehicle such as trucks, cars, passenger vehicles, industrial vehicles and work vehicles,” said Marc Follender, customer advisor. “Our three main brands are Goodyear, Dunlop, and Kelly, but we also offer a variety of options. We do offer a lot of free services as well. One being a tire repair service at no charge and it does not have to be a tire sold by us in order to receive this service.”

Goodyear is open 7 days a week. Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m and Sunday from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. For more information feel free to call (254) 939-3285 or stop by their location at 2515 N Main St.

