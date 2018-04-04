Harker Heights Teen Court versus UMHB’s “Moot Court”: A legal faceoff

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 11 View / April 4, 2018

By Tony Adams, Sports Editor

The award-winning Harker Heights Municipal Teen Court as garnered much acclaim statewide for their contributions to the legal community.

On March 1, they got to compete against a group of University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Constitutional Law II students, named the “Moot Court” in a series of mock trials.

The competition consisted of four separate law cases over a three-hour time span. “Moot Court” won the competition, but the Central Texas community was the real winners.

Seeing over the trial proceedings was Harker Heights Municipal Court Judge Billy Hall Jr.

“This is a pretty historic night for the Harker Heights Teen Court,” Hall said. “It was the first time that a college team has come into our Teen Court. We hope to make this an annual event. This has been an overwhelming success.”

Many members of the competition committee are current judges, district attorneys, assistant district attorneys and lawyers. They were impressed with both legal teams and their preparations.

“I thought it well but hearing our panelists talk about how impressed they were with this experience and how unique it was makes it even more rewarding,” Hall said. “The real winner of this is Central Texas.”

Harker Heights Municipal Teen Court is a real court that offers teenage offenders that opportunity to learn from their mistakes without gaining a criminal record. It is a deterrent for juveniles to continue criminal behavior.

One of the awardees from the contest was Anthony Jones, Belton High School student and Robotics Team member. Jones and fellow HHMCTC member Jacob Samarripa, won the “Best Knowledge of Record” Award in the contest.

The members of the Harker Heights Municipal Teen Court team are: Christopher Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Anthony Jones, Jacob Samarippa, Andrew Brown, Colby Carroll, Tristen Bland, Amelia Smith, James Mucher, Emalea Scott, Haley Cleaver, Brianna Boswell, Amber Boswell, Natalia Foncancio and Andrea Latham.

The members of “Moot Court” are: Joel Loua, Vincent Rapp, Caitlyn Cachianes, Tyler Baker, Kennedy Fudge, Alyson Sulak, Rebecca Trevino, Brandon Brown and Fernando Rodriguez.

