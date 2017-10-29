Harper-Talasek and Kindred pair up for Hot Rods for Hospice

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / October 29, 2017

By Taylor Powell, Correspondent

Watching a loved one pass on can be a devastating event for all family members involved. Also, placing ones loved one into a hospice can seem devastating, but there are loving people apart of the staff available to care for someone that has fallen ill. The people apart of Harper-Talasek Funeral home understand the difficulty of being apart of the hospice business. The funeral home held their 3rd annual fundraiser at their location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fundraiser included food trucks, vendors, DJ lighting, and of course the amazing car show. This year the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home have all the proceeds go to the benefit of Kindred Hospice. Sabrina Young, the director in charge of the funeral home understands the good she and her company are bringing to the community.

“Giving back to the community important and of course the families that come to us to make sure that they have everything they need possible for care. we try to do everything we can to help support the families that come to us,” said Young.

Every year, the turn out for these fundraisers grow larger and larger and Young is very excited about the growth they experience with the fundraiser each year. The Kindred Hospice company are excited as well about the fundraiser. The Executive director of Kindred Hospice, Kandice Acosta, proudly attended the fundraiser. Acosta is happy to help those that come into their company for care.

“We do whatever we can to help provide for our patients to make it easier on them. From maybe helping relieve the stress of bills to fulfilling last wishes. It is all about supporting our patients and families of the community,” said Acosta.

The community that participated in the fundraiser were happy to do so especially with the proceeds going to a good cause. John Hughling a participant and supporter of the event brought his car to showcase for the fundraiser.

“I participated because this is going to a good cause and also I get to interact with everyone for a good day out,” said Hughling.

The Harper-Talasek Funeral Home and Kindred hospice were glad to join together for the good of the community. These companies bring so much care and love for the job that they have to do for the community. They are amazing companies that will continue to care for their patients of the community.

