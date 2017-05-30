Helping Hands Ministry Hires New Executive Director

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 10 View / May 30, 2017

Special to the Journal

Helping Hands Ministry welcomes Tasha Roberts as its newest staff member. As Executive Director, Roberts oversees the entire organization, handling everything from budgets to community partnerships, to staff, to fundraising.

Roberts is a native of Belton. After graduating from Belton High School, she earned her B.A. in English from East Texas Baptist University and her J.D. from Baylor University School of Law. Roberts has practiced law at Witt, McGregor & Bourland, PLLC, in Waco, Texas, from 2008 to 2017, where she was named a partner in 2015. She has served with Cradled by Love, Hope, and Healing in Waco for many years as one of the founding board members. Tasha is married to Dan Roberts, a chaplain at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple. They have one son and live in Temple.

Roberts is excited to serve as the new Director at Helping Hands and to be part of the work the organization does for the community. She said, “I am thrilled to be at Helping Hands. To be part of an organization that is supported by volunteers, staff, and a board of directors that is passionate about serving our community is a privilege. I am looking forward to what the future holds for Helping Hands and for our community.”

The mission of Helping Hands Ministry is to cultivate an environment in which individuals and families in the Belton and Academy school districts are empowered to work out of systemic poverty and toward wholeness, through ministries of relief, development, and advocacy.

Contact for Tasha Roberts: 254.939.7355 or execdir@helpinghandsbelton.org.

Related