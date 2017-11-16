Helping Hands Ministry looking for volunteers to help during holidays

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 12 View / November 16, 2017

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

As we head into the holidays, many families need a little extra help in making the holidays special for their families.

Each month, Helping Hands Ministry of Belton serves about 3,000 people in our area. It’s a humbling facility, buzzing with volunteers and employees working around-the-clock to fight hunger.

“Our main need for the season are heaters for our clients,” said Tasha Roberts, Executive Director for Helping Hands. “We are accepting small ceramic heaters, and they can be dropped off at Helping Hands during our operating hours, which are Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursday from 12-6 p.m.”

Individuals can also donate online, $20 will purchase a heater for a family. When you visit the website, type “for heaters” in the memo line and that will ensure that your donation goes towards the heater. All heaters go to Belton and Academy ISD.

“We also need volunteers for our Christmas grocery distribution in December, and we have a limited number of volunteer spots for that available. If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact Helping Hands either by phone or email,” said Roberts.

The Belton drop off site for food for families is HEB plus on Main St. They will be there from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov 17. All of the food collected at the drop off site goes to Helping Hands. The food that is dropped off at HEB is for Christmas and the beginning of the 2018 year. CTCS is bringing a middle and high school class who have contributed the most food to Food for Families. Individuals students at Belton New Tech have volunteered as well as UMHB.

“Volunteers that are helping us are from Central Texas Christian School, Belton New Tech, and the UMHB nursing program, as well as other individuals in the community,” said Roberts.

The weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas, Helping Hands closes down their normal operations for two days and re-open for their Thanksgiving and Christmas grocery distribution.

“This is a special time of year where our clients who have signed up previously can come in and shop for holiday grocery items and have to opportunity to prepare their holiday meals at home with their families,” said Roberts.

For Thanksgiving, they usually serve about 900 families, and for Christmas, they serve about 800 families. They also need volunteers to help with hanging posters and passing our flyers around the Belton community to raise awareness for Food for Families. If you need assistance or would like to volunteer, please visit helpinghandsbelton.org.

