Helping Hands Ministry’s inaugural Trivia Night Fundraiser a success

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Twenty-eight teams of up to 10 people put their knowledge to the test at Helping Hands Ministry’s inaugural Trivia Night Fundraiser, held at First Baptist Church in Temple, on Friday, April 27.

“This fundraiser takes this place of Canstruction, and we are impressed with the turnout – we sold out our teams! A prize will be awarded for the family-friendly best-decorated table, and the teams are going out of their way to impress the judges,” remarked Helping Hands Executive Director Tasha Roberts. “The winning trivia team also gets a prize!”

Barbecue dinner plates were available for $10 and raffle tickets sold for $5 each. Raffle items included a Big Green Egg Grill (donated by Tri Supply), a Roomba 890 (given by Bed, Bath, and Beyond), and a variety pack of 100 percent grass-fed black Angus meat (sponsored by Drs. Dudley and Vivian Baker).

“We’re here to have a good time and raise some money for Helping Hands! I’m the most trivial person they could find to emcee this night, and I’m honored to be here,” laughed Belton ISD School Board President Randy Pittinger.

The Trivia Night consisted of five rounds of 10 questions. Teams were allowed 45 seconds to write down their answer before the next question was posed. A panel of judges scored the answer sheets at the end of each round.

“We all go to church together, and we play trivia on Tuesday nights at 3West Alehouse. We decided to come play tonight and help raise some money for Helping Hands,” stated Rat Pack Team Captain Lori Luppino.

Helping Hands Ministry, founded by the Belton Ministers Fellowship in 1995, started as a food pantry and has grown into an organization that works, with the continued support of the Belton Ministers Fellowship and 29 local churches, to serve over 3,000 people.

Through relief ministries, Helping Hands assists poverty-stricken individuals by providing access to the food pantry, clothing, and hygiene items. Helping Hands Ministry’s Development Ministries helps offer long-term solutions to poverty.

More information about Helping Hands Ministry can be found online at https://www.helpinghandsbelton.org/. Donations are accepted at Helping Hands from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

