The history behind the Musick Alumni Center and Museum

By Taylor Powell, Correspondent

The Musick Alumni Center and Museum is located on the campus of the University of Mary-Hardin- Baylor and is a spectacular building filled with the rich history of the university. The university cherishes their past and enjoys sharing this with anyone curious about the history of UMHB. When entering the museum, an individual is greeted by a delightful secretary, Cheryl Garza. Garza has been at UMHB for 16 years and she joined the staff because she loved the environment and culture. Garza is knowledgeable of the history of the how the museum first joined the campus of UMHB.

“There used to not be a building for the museum. There was only a museum storage until about fall of 2009. It started because we got a new president and this building was originally the president’s house. The house was not large enough for a family of five, and it was more cost effective to build another house for the President. In fall of 2009, the Alumni center opened downstairs. In the spring of 2010, the museum was opened for everybody to enjoy on campus,” said Garza.

The downstairs part of the museum is full of the history of the campus traditions that have been passed down throughout the years. All the traditions at UMHB have an interesting beginning. Candle lighting, Homecoming, Charter Day, and School Songs have origins that any individual would be glad to learn about. All are interesting, but the most interesting is the beginning of the Easter Pageants that is held annually on the campus of UMHB. The Easter Pageants started from a loss on the campus. There was a fire that destroyed one of the buildings and from that devastation, the Easter pageants began. The president thought the ruined building would be great for telling the story of Easter. The Easter pageants of a tradition that is celebrated for all to enjoy to this day.

The upstairs part of the museum is full of the history about when UMHB was only a girl’s school. There is a room that shows how the women back then dressed and ate in the dining halls. There are many prestigious women that come from the university and the museum displays their accomplishments. There are also many relics from the older buildings that are no longer located on campus. The Musick Alumni Center and Museum is a pleasure for all to enjoy and learn. For more information please contact (254) 295-4599.

