Holloway’s Sports Center: A tradition of excellence continues

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 105 View / July 28, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Holloway’s Sports Center, a long-standing West Temple business, is under new ownership. UMHB alumnus Robert Jones took the helm on July 1 and brings with him a wealth of life experience and a desire to continue providing top-notch customer service to the Central Texas area.

Originally from Bynum, a small town about six miles east of Hillsboro, Jones attended Blinn before transferring to UMHB, where he obtained his degree in Exercise and Sports Science, with a minor in biology.

“I grew up playing sports – football, baseball, and basketball. My original plan after graduation was to teach and coach. I taught seventh-grade science and coached football at S.C. Lee Middle School in Copperas Cove for three years and then moved to Liberty Hill Middle School in Killeen. After a few years teaching and coaching at Liberty Hill, I moved up to Ellison High School, where I taught PE and coached football and baseball,” explained Jones.

It was Jones’ love of family and his desire to be more present in the lives of his children that got him thinking about life beyond sports in December 2017.

“I loved teaching and coaching – the kids I worked with over the years were incredible, and I’m grateful for my time with them. However, I was missing out on things my own children were involved in because coaching is such a time commitment. I started thinking about opening up my own sports equipment and shirt business in Killeen,” remarked Jones. “I worked for Mr. Holloway in this store, on and off, for about four years while I was going to school, and until I got my first teaching job. I’ve always done business with him anytime I needed shirts or anything for a team. I’ve kept in touch with him over the years, and I walked into the store in December, hoping to pick his brain. Holloway Sports Center has been successful for many years, and I wanted to learn the tricks of the trade – learn what to do and what not to do.”

Jones embarked on his information gathering mission, seeking to soak up as much knowledge as he could from Holloway, but life took an unexpected turn when Holloway offered to sell the business to him.

“Bob offered to sell me the business, and here we are! As we worked on the sale from December until the end of June, we ironed all the details out, and July 1 was my first day of ownership. He’s going to stick around for a couple of months, more if I need him, to advise and mentor. The transition in ownership has been pretty smooth mainly due to Mr. Holloway. He has been incredible – showing me the ropes and helping me make the connections that I need to keep the ball rolling.”

Holloway’s Sports Center specializes in athletic team business but also does custom screen printing for several Central Texas businesses and schools. In addition to the team business, Holloway’s can print shirts for your business, club, group or event and provide custom embroidery on hats and shirts. Holloway’s offers custom awards from trophies to plaques, ribbons, and medals and can provide state of the art laser engraving. Jones and his crew of four employees strive to continue to tradition of offering superior products and excellent customer service.

“I have much support – from my wife, two kids, and my in-laws. My friends have offered their support and assistance as needed. I have an extensive support system that wants me to succeed, and my wife and in-laws, Carolyn and Kenneth, are the rocks of that system. I wouldn’t be here without them,” said Jones. “This opportunity fell into my lap, and I can’t help but believe that this is meant to be. I’m excited to see what the future holds for us!”

Jones and his high school sweetheart, Dr. Keri Jones, a veterinarian at Killeen Veterinary Clinic, have been married for 15 years. The couple resides with their children in Killeen.

Related