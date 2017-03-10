Home & Garden Show draws thousands to Expo Center

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / March 10, 2017

By Danielle McCarthy Everett, Correspondent

The Temple Area Builders Association held its annual Home & Garden Show over the weekend, drawing thousands to the Bell County Expo Center in Belton over the course of the three-day event. Attendees had the opportunity to meet with local vendors and exhibitors who provide services ranging from AC and heating, outdoor living, home remodeling and interior design. The event originally began as a small gathering at the Temple Mall more than 40 years ago before becoming what it is today.

“It’s by far biggest event for our association,” said 2017 Temple Area Builders Association President Megan Kiella. “I think it brings the community together and shows them what the builders association can do for them.”

Business owners and employees used the occasion to mingle with people and establish relationships for the future. Some said the event gives them the chance to follow up with old customers, as well.

“We get to see a lot of previous customers and see how they’re doing and see how they’re enjoying the product we’ve been able to help them with before – whether it be a new sun deck, pool construction or hot tubs,” said Aaron Reynolds, service manager at Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins in Belton.

With swim season drawing closer, pools were a popular topic among those attending the show over the weekend. Show organizers also said several people had been asking about stained concrete, solar energy, smart home technology and more. A group of four-legged friends and their trainers also proved to be a popular show attraction.

“A lot of people want to come by and pet the dogs and find out more about our training,” said Robin Webster, owner of the Central Texas franchise of Sit Means Sit, located in Belton. “One of the big things we promote is distraction training. What we’re trying to do is calm energy, promote focus, and build attention through distractions.”

While this year’s show came to a close on Sunday, plans are already in the works for next year’s event. However, Kacie Beevers, executive assistant and event coordinator for Temple Area Builders Association, said all the work is worth it to her, Executive Officer Brad Wyrick, and other TABA members.

“It’s something we’re passionate about and we’re proud of, and we want to make sure the community is proud of it, too,” said Beevers. She said people can look forward to next year’s show which will also happen the final week of February.

