In The Mood hosts New Year’s Eve dance

Since 1999, In the Mood Ballroom has been offering dance lessons to the public for more than 16 years. Renovation of the building started in April of 1999 and it opened in November. The building was McClellan’s Five and Dime Store from the mid-1920’s to early 1970. It had also been an assortment of different businesses before becoming the dance studio, such as offices for doctors, dentists, photographers, lawyers and a former mayor of Temple.

Owner Karen Keith began ballroom dancing in 1997 and eventually progressed to teaching at the studio. She owns 13 and 15 South Main and happens to live upstairs above the ballroom.

“I have been dancing since I was a little girl,” said Keith. “Growing up, I watched The Dean Martin Show and the big variety shows. The freestyle dance of the 70’s and 80’s were awesome to me as an adult. I also still enjoy disco now every now and then.”

The studio offers classes of all types such as latin, country and ballroom dancing. You can also learn how to swing dance, do the foxtrot, two-step, rumba and more. She also offers private lessons and can help you get ready for your wedding dance. If you need to rent out an area for an event, you also have the opportunity to do that as well.

“I believe that dancing is genuinely good for people in more way than one. It’s the expression of what you hear in your soul and it’s good for your heart, mind and body,” said Keith.

One of the favorable attractions about the dance studio is that it is open to the public. There is no membership required to attend any of the classes and you certainly do not have to be a professional.

New dance classes will begin on Jan. 15 and will be posted online. Their calendar is available at Inthemoodballroom.com, and In the Mood can be reached at 254-773-7088.

