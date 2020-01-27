Incumbent Files for City Council

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 124 View / January 27, 2020

Belton has three expiring terms: two councilmember positions, and the mayor position:

Mayor Marion Grayson

Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Carpenter

Councilmember Guy O’Banion

Mayor Grayson announced she will not seek re-election following six years of service as mayor and another 10 as a councilmember.

City Council incumbent Guy O’Banion filed for office on Tuesday. He is seeking a fourth term. In addition to O’Banion, two others have filed for office. Mayor Pro Tem Carpenter is running for mayor and Parks Board member Daniel Bucher is a City Council candidate.

Councilmembers serve two-year terms. They meet in regularly scheduled meetings twice a month, and each receives a $1 annual payment for his or her service. A candidate packet, which includes filing information, is available online here for residents interested in running for a position on the Belton City Council.

Visit BeltonTexas.gov for more information, including the 2020 Election Calendar.

An at-large election process determines city council and mayoral candidates. Residents interested in serving as mayor or councilmember must register during the filing period and meet certain state and local qualifications. The filing period is open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Election Day is May 2.

