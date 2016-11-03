Integrity Rehab hosts showing of beloved American cinema classic

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 1 View / November 3, 2016

Special to the Journal

Integrity Rehab is hosting a free outdoor movie night featuring the cult classic The Princess Bride on Saturday, November 12 at 7 pm. This one-time showing will be held at Tablerock’s Goodnight Amphitheater, located near 316 Royal Street in Salado. To stay informed of any weather-related scheduling changes, reserve your free tickets at IntegrityMoveNight.EventBrite.com or by calling 254-699-3933 x112.

Prizes and goodie bags will be given out before the show. Bring a blanket, friends, and some spare change for hot cocoa, popcorn, and other concessions.

Don’t be misled by the title – The Princess Bride is not just another princess cartoon. At home, sick from school, a boy is interrupted from his video game when his grandfather barges in the room. “When I was your age, television was called books” the grandfather announces and begins reading The Princess Bride. Following the adventures (and misadventures) of pirates, villains, cowards, and kings, this storybook romance has something for everyone.

“We are so happy to be in Salado and want to share a night of family fun with the community,” remarked Melissa Meneses, marketing representative for Integrity Salado. “The fact we’re showing my favorite childhood movie is just a convenient coincidence,” she adds, “It’s a great family film and resonates with what Integrity stands for – that skillful teamwork, perseverance, and good humor help us overcome pain and obstacles, leading us to fuller lives.”

Integrity Rehab in Salado provides therapy programs for back & neck pain, joint pain, surgery recovery, sports injuries, incontinence prevention, and much more. For more information, please visit IntegrityRehab.net or call 254-699-3933.

