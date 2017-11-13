Iron pumped at the Battle of Armageddon

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / November 13, 2017

By Carissa Flores, Correspondent

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Derek Tittle and Victor Olvera hosted the Battle of Armageddon, a family-friendly bodybuilder competition held at the Bell County Expo Center.

Tittle and Olvera started this competition as just a mere idea, with no expectation that the event would draw in such a huge crowd. The event was also an opportunity for people to give support to military veterans.

“The goal is for people to have a good time, and for the family to enjoy themselves together,” Tittle said. “As well as for the competitors to show off all the hard work they have done.”

Some of the proceeds from the event went to an organization named Lift For The 22 that helps military veterans. Tittle and Olvera wanted their event to not only benefit those who work out, but wanted to help those who come out of the military and give them an outlet. Lift For The 22 helps reach that goal by providing veterans a free gym membership to help treat depression.

Tittle and Olvera not only opened the doors for people to show off their hard work, they also allowed vendors to come to and sell their merchandise to the athletes, ranging from protein powders, clothing, and even chiropractic assistance.

Other mini competitions were held to demonstrate various abilities. The different competitions that were at the Battle of Armageddon included a dancing, beach body and strongman competition.

The strongman competition gave men and women the opportunity to compete in three different rounds showing how much they can lift while doing a squat, how much they can bench press, and how much one can deadlift. Dancers of all levels were encouraged to compete ranging from novice to expert level. The beach body competition allowed people working on their summer body in the winter to show off their hard work in this mini competition.

“I heard about this competition from the House of Gainz Gym and came because this is something I want to do when I’m older,” said Justice Galavize, a young atendee who wanted to observe the competitors. When training for a specific event, it can take between 10 to 12 weeks just for that specific competition.

Dedication and high discipline are key when wanting to get into this high-performance level sport. Bodybuilding is not just a hobby, but is a lifestyle that one must choose to live by.

For more information about body lifting, building, and modeling, visit the House of Gainz at www.houseofgainzgt.com. The Field House Gym can be reached at 254-228-5403.

For more information on Lift For The 22, visit www.liftforthe22.org.

