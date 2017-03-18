Judge Jon Burrows now on two new election boards

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 9 View / March 18, 2017

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

County commissioners gathered for their regular meeting on the morning of March 7 to discuss and consider items on the agenda. The minutes from the regular meeting on February 28 were discussed and approved.

County Commissioners announced the election of County Judge Jon Burrows to two boards. Burrows will now be on the Board of Directors of the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) and to the Board of Directors of the National Association of Counties (NACo).

Also announced by County Commissioners was the selection of Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann to attend the Commissioners Court Leadership Academy, Class VII, of the V.G. Young Institute of County Government. This leadership academy is a part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and The Texas A&M University System.

The County Auditor was authorized to advertise for sealed bids for the Killeen Juvenile Justice Center Gym Bathroom Demo and Renovations and for the Loop 121 Jail Bathroom Flooring and Shower Partition Renovations.

Commissioners Court held Public Hearing for considerations to approve a speed limit zone. Nobody came forward at the hearing. Commissioners approved a 30 MPH speedzone on Great Oaks Drive in the Village of Salado.

Also approved by County Commissioners was the Final Plat Approval for two subdivisions. Final Plats approved included the “Goates Addition” a one Block Subdivision located within the City of Temple’s and “Lindsey Acres,” a one Block Subdivision located in Bell County, Precinct 3.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Bell County Sheriff’s Awards Banquet will be held March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center.

