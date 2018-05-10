Kaylee Hausam chases gold in Texas UIL Class 6A State Track & Field Discus competition

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 13 View / May 10, 2018

While speed and jumping usually dominate a Track and Field Meet, throwing takes quite a mix of facets.

In discus, the ability to be able to throw a weighted discus further than the next athlete while controlling your body within a confined circle is an entirely different story.

Junior Kaylee Hausam is Belton’s 2018 answer to this scenario.

Hausam, who finished sixth in the 259-lb. weight class at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet on March 16 in Waco, gets her opportunity to show her power again on the state stage again. This time, it is the Discus event at the 2018 Texas UIL Class 6A State Track & Field Meet at the Mike Myers Complex at the University of Texas at Austin on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Regionals were an adventure for Hausam, as she prepped and had an awesome week ahead of the meet. The waiting was the hard part.

“The tough thing was waiting. You have the adrenaline going and you just want to get out there and throw,” Hausam said. “There were flights and I was in the second flight. So I had to wait an extra hour and then warm-up finally came around. I got to get in my little world and just expected to do well.”

Then after her personal record 137-7 throw, she went back to the waiting game to see if the throw would land her in the top nine of the Discus state finals.

“I was just pacing back and forth,” Hausam said. “I was just holding my mom and then it finally came around that it was official. I was really happy and realized that this was really happening.”

Belton coach David Simmons has helped with her throwing and Jeremy Engelke has watched her flourish.

“Kaylee has done a great job progressing from week to week,” Belton coach Jeremy Engelke said. “She is constantly working on her craft and it has shown in her performance throughout the season. Each week has seen growth and new personal bests. I’m proud of how hard she has worked and not surprised at all at how successful she has been.”

Her 137-7 throw at the Region I Meet at UT-Arlington qualified her for the state meet with the seventh-best throw.

She will be competing against Kianna Jones from Stony Point, Brianna Washington from DeSoto, Sadey Rodriguez from Laredo United, Amelia Flynt from Katy Cinco Ranch, Chrystal Herpin from Pearland Dawson, Nya Harmon from The Woodlands, Lorena Rios from McAllen Rowe, and Calyha Brown from Odessa Permian. Rodriguez’s 155-1 throw was the best of the state-qualifying throws.

“I just want to go there to throw and have fun,” Hausam said. “I’m not going to be scared out of mind. I just need to look at this as another meet and step into ring.”

Beyond the state meet, Hausam has one more year to go in high school. She fully intends on participating in powerlifting and track and field again next year.

“It’s my two passions: powerlifting and throwing,” Hausam said.

