Kona Ice: A chilly treat for all ages!

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 23 View / September 28, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Central Bell County residents can delight in a new shaved ice concoction, thanks to Luke and Kayla Potts. The idea for Kona Ice, the largest food truck franchise in the United States, is the brainchild of CEO Tony Lamb. The cool treat lists fruit as the first ingredient and meets or exceeds federal nutrition guidelines, allowing Kona Ice to work with schools. The unique Flavorwave on the Kona Ice truck allows consumers to choose from ten different flavors to create their twist on the typical snow cone.

“At the beginning of the summer, Kayla and I started to look for a new business venture. We are both small town entrepreneurs at heart – we opened the Woodhouse Day Spa in Belton in 2010. I’ve always wanted to work for myself and be my own boss,” explained Luke Potts. “As we started researching new opportunities, Kona Ice kept coming up as a great business with a community-focused philanthropy model. We knew that the next business we wanted to do would be one that continually gives back.”

Giving back is just as much a part of the Kona Ice principles as cleanliness and a good-tasting product.

“Our corporate office gives us recommendations as far as how and what to donate. We work in close collaboration with other Kona Ice owners in this area. We have had a great response from the community. This is just our third week, and we are staying pretty busy,” said Kayla Potts.

The upcoming Healthy Kids Running Series is one of several upcoming events for Kona Ice. For more information or to book an event, visit “Kona Ice of Central Bell County” on Facebook or online at www.kona-ice.com/find-a-kona/ and enter your zip code. Contact can also be made via email lkpotts@kona-ice.com.

Price ranges from $3-$6 a cup.

Related