Lady Tigers Basketball look to build upon last season’s success

By Tony Adams

Sports Editor

The 2016-2017 Belton Lady Tigers basketball team is looking to build upon the area playoff appearance from last season.

Last Thursday, the Lady Tigers raised their 2016 Bi-District Championship banner at the Belton Basketball inaugural Tiger Primetime Madness event. The banner was the award for their grit, determination and heart that they showed all last season.

With the seniors from that team graduated, the team worked hard this spring, summer and this fall to ready themselves for the season opener on Tuesday night against a tough customer in the Liberty Hill Lady Panthers at Tiger Gym. The freshman and junior varsity teams play at 5 p.m. The varsity takes the floor for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.

Belton head coach Brenda Gomez returns as head coach of a team that went 23-12, the best record since 2001-2002. The strength of schedule helped prepare the Lady Tigers for their success.

Of their 12 losses to the nine teams, all but one team made the playoffs (Ellison). La Vega (4A), Georgetown (5A) and Waco Midway (6A) each made at least the regional final in their classifications. Belton had lost to Midway and Killeen twice, with both having long runs in the post season.

Her defensive philosophy and team’s patience for the high percentage shot. Eighteen of her team’s games in 2015-2016 resulted in less than 40 points for the opposition. The team went 16-2 in those games. The losses were to Shoemaker (37-35) and Manvel (34-31).

