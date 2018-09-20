Lady Tigers Volleyball sweeps Killeen, road trip to Harker Heights next

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 5 View / September 20, 2018

The Belton Lady Tigers Volleyball program went on the road on Tuesday night to take on the homestanding Killeen Lady Roos.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to big early leads in the first two games and fought off a Killeen attempt to win game three before Belton’s 6-0 clinched the match in three straight games. The scores of the games were 25-11, 25-12 and 25-22.

In the opening game, Kamryn Madden served the opening 9-0 run for Belton. The Lady Tigers got two kills from Abbey Karcher and three assists from Emily Holder in the streak. The Lady Tigers closed the opening game with Karcher and Kelsey Surovik delivering punishing kills to provide a 14-point win.

In the second game, Belton used six assists from Holder in the first seven Lady Tigers’ points. The Lady Tigers went on a 12-4 run to close out the game, with a couple of solid digs by Jaci Cauble, Madison Ward and Miranda Davila. Karcher had back-to-back blocks to clinch the second game by 13 points.

Belton got off to a sluggish 5-1 start in the third game. Madden’s kill and Cauble’s ace aided a 6-2 run to tie the game at 7-7. Belton pulled out to a 16-14 lead before the Lady Roos scored four straight points, which forced Lady Tigers’ head coach Krystal Brodbeck to call a timeout.

Killeen continued on to take a 22-19 lead before the Lady Tigers swung the momentum on a dime in their direction. Belton tied the game at 22-22, which forced Killeen into a time out. Out of the pause, the Lady Tigers scored the next three points to clinch the game and the series three games to none.

Holder had 33 assists and one ace. Karcher had 11 kills and five blocks. Ward had 13 digs, Cauble had seven digs and two aces, Surovik had eight kills and seven digs, and Madden had nine digs, seven kills and a block.

“Killeen High is always a tough location to play,” Brodbeck said. “They have spirited fans and have great fight as they showed tonight. We had good offensive connections at first, but we weren’t able to avoid hiccups in latter sets. We regained focus in time to finish the third set. We need to maintain consistency in order to improve with each match. We travel to Heights on Friday, so it is imperative that we work on being more intentional in this last match of the first round of district.”

The junior varsity team had little trouble with the Lady Roos JV, winning in two games by scored of 25-16 and 25-11.

“We’ve been working on serve receive a lot lately,” JV coach Jordan Petter said. “It was better tonight, but we still need to improve. Our offense wasn’t able to shine tonight since our passing wasn’t consistent, but we were able to stay ahead. We desperately needed this win tonight, getting us out of a funk.”

The Freshman Red team was challenged from the Killeen Freshman team, but won in two games, by score of 25-17 and 25-17.

The Lady Tigers travel to Harker Heights High School to play the Lady Knights on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Emily Holder (11) and Abbey Karcher team up to block this Killeen shot. Photo by Tony Adams, Sports Editor, The Belton Journal

