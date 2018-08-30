Lady Tigers Volleyball sweeps Shoemaker at all three levels

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 19 View / August 30, 2018

Belton’s Emily Holder (11) directs Madison Ward (00) on where to direct the volley, while diving under the ball during the Lady Tigers’ varsity sweep of the Lady Grey Wolves at Shoemaker High School on Tuesday night.

Photo credit by Tony Adams, Sports Editor, The Belton Journal.

The Belton Lady Tigers Volleyball returned to District 12-6A action on Tuesday night, as they made the trek across I-14 to take on the Killeen Shoemaker Lady Grey Wolves.

The program was able to sweep the Lady Grey Wolves at the varsity, junior varsity and freshman levels.

On the varsity side, the Lady Tigers rode the momentum of a big Saturday sweep of Pflugerville and Leander to a district sweep of the Lady Grey Wolves. The scores were 25-18, 25-17, and 25-19.

The win improved the Lady Tigers record to 1-1 in District 12-6A play and 10-19 overall. After 29 games on the road, they will finally play their first home match of the season at 5:30 p.m. Friday night against the Waco High Lady Lions at Tiger Gym.

Neither team was able to get firm grip on the lead in the first game, as the lead changed numerous times. Emily Holder set up a momentum-changing kill from Kelsey Surovik that broke a 10-10 tie. Kamryn Madden had a pair of attacks, Surovik set up a kill by Morgan Webber and Holder picked up a kill along the left side to field a 15-8 completion of the game.

In the second game, Belton had a 6-3 lead before a 7-3 Shoemaker run gave them a 10-9 advantage. Madden’s attack spurred the Lady Tigers into a 9-2 run to take an 18-11 lead.

After a timeout, Belton closed out the game on kills by Surovik, Madden, Shelby Elliott, and Abbey Karcher to win game two by eight points.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the third game, thanks to an assist by Madison Ward on a Surovik kill, two assists by Holder on Madden kills, and good service by Jaci Cauble.

Shoemaker went on a 5-0 run to make the score 13-10 to force Belton head coach Krystal Brodbeck to call a timeout. The Lady Tigers went on a 7-2 streak to lead 20-12, getting a solid dig from Ward on the final point of the streak. The Lady Grey Wolves scored four straight points, in part due to two kills by Alexia Wilkinson, to force another Belton timeout.

Belton finished off the match with kills by Surovik and Webber to take the third game.

Surovik had 16 kills and an ace. Holder had 34 assists, 12 digs, and two blocks. Madden had 11 kills. Karcher had five blocks. Ward had 12 digs.

“Shoemaker is always ready to fight, and especially on their home court,” Brodbeck said. “I’m proud of the team for securing the win in three. This is a great start to the week that we finally get to be on our home court Friday at 5:30. It’s been a tough road schedule in August, so we are beyond ready to show our work on Friday night.”

In the junior varsity match, the Lady Tigers rode the momentum of a 20-1 run to conclude the first game to a sweep of the Lady Grey Wolves. The scores were 25-5 and 25-14.

With the score 5-4, Belton reeled off eight straight points before Shoemaker broke serve. The Lady Tigers then reeled off another 12 points to clinch a 20-point win.

The second game was significantly closer, the Shoemaker staying close up until the midway portion of the game. Belton went off on an 8-1 win to end the match.

“Coming into tonight, we were excited and ready to try a few things differently,” Belton JV head coach Jordan Petter said. “With a new addition to our team, this would be the first night to see our dynamics in a game-like situation. After a few hiccups with the line-up and substitutions, we were able to get back on track. Our passing was on point, which allowed us to run an effective offense. Even though I would’ve liked our front row to be a little more offensive and creative, we pulled out the win in the first set. With several missed serves in the beginning of the second set, we had to find our groove. I encouraged the girls to communicate more and run more offensive plays. Overall, we played well, but there’s still a few things we need to clean up. We’ll be ready for our first home match of the season against Waco High on Friday.”

In the freshman match, the Lady Tigers were able to hold off any trouble from the Lady Grey Wolves. Belton swept the match by scores of 25-12 and 25-7.

The second game featured a 5-0 run to start, and then a 20-6 stretch to win the game and earn the sweep.

“Today, I felt the girls played great for the circumstances,” Belton freshman head coach Aereal Dickerson said. “We were running a new rotation due to personnel changes, in which I felt the girls adjusted to nicely. The first set, you could see some of the indecisiveness, which I expected, due to the new rotation. However, second set was much more settled. Serve receive has been looking so much better, as compared to our previous games. We are still working on that consistency to foster that more dynamic offense I know we can deliver. We ran some quick sets from the middle which had me jumping on the sidelines. As the season progresses I am just trying to get these freshmen to elevate their volleyball IQ and skill set. They had a great game and hopefully we take this momentum into Friday for the home opener.”

Related