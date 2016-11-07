Lady Tigers XC 17th at region, Gilmore 6th, Miller runs well

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 4 View / November 7, 2016

By Tony Adams

Sports Editor

The Belton Lady Tigers traveled to Lubbock take part in the 2016 Texas UIL 6A Region I Cross Country Meet last Friday.

The Lady Tigers ran strong against a stout field of runners from the region.

Belton finished 17th overall with 418 points.

Senior Brooke Gilmore placed sixth overall with a time of 18:05.88, qualifying for the Class 6A State Cross Country meet individually for the third year. The state meet will be held at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.

Senior Olivia Houlden, who qualified for state in 2015, finished 69th with a time of 20:23.13. Freshman Jordan Jones finished 107th with a time of 21:21.83. Freshman Callie Eaton finished 117th with a time of 21:39.43. Freshman Michaela Decker finished 119th with a time of 21:44.00. Sophomore Lexy Jernigan finished 130th with a time of 22:03.18. Sophomore Trinity White finished 137th with a time of 22:26.25.

A total of 183 runners participated in the race.

“Brooke did amazing, and I have a very young team,” Belton head coach Holly Lamberte said. “This is the first year building on experience for these girls that raced Saturday…for the next few years. Besides having Brooke and Olivia who are seniors, I had six freshman and two sophomores. Young, but starting early on experience for the next few years”

Miller represents Belton Tigers Cross Country well at Regionals

Belton Tigers boys’ cross country runner Morgan Miller participated as the team’s lone qualifier at the 2016 Texas UIL 6A Region I Cross Country Meet in Lubbock

A senior, Miller finished 125th overall with a time of 17:50.49. A total of 188 runners participated in the meet.

