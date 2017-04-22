Lakewood Elementary: Standing Side by Side on Old Glory Day

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 2 View / April 22, 2017

By Leah Edwards, Correspondent

Lakewood Elementary School hosted its annual Old Glory Day on Thursday, April 6, beginning at 9 a.m. As attendees gathered on the front lawn of Lakewood Elementary for the event, patriotic songs wafted through the air, performed by the Temple Brass Band. The program included a welcome, presentation of colors, a singing of the national anthem by the Tiger Ensemble composed of fourth and fifth-grade chorus members. The rest of the program included the pledge to the United States flag and Texas flag, a singing of Texas Our Texas, Recognition of Dignitaries and Teacher of the Year recognition, an orchestrated flyover, musical program by second graders and recognition of HHC, 13th ESC. After the program concluded, students, teachers and other guests took part in the school-wide parade.

Justin Johnson introduced the special guest speaker, Nate Self, who has earned a Silver Star, Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his service in Afghanistan.

Regarding Old Glory Day, Nate Self stated, “I don’t know any other schools that do anything like this. So awesome… Let’s celebrate what it means to have Old Glory as our flag.”

He talked about the history of the name Old Glory and shared a true story of heroism about a valiant soldier and friend, Mark Anderson, who passed from this life in service to his country.

The second graders’ musical performance featured both classic and new patriotic songs. Youthful voices sang the lyrics “We share our nation’s pride when we stand side by side.” They also performed a song honoring each branch of the Armed Forces.

“It’s really showing kids to be respectful to the flag and to be grateful for the ones who have sacrificed for us,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mattson-Hankins, a parent of a Lakewood Elementary fifth grader. “I don’t want my kids to forget what it cost to be free.”

Fifth graders who led and announced various portions of the program included Reese Muhlestein, Aiden Brautigan, Nora Ferrell, Ayden Ackels, Baylee Janicek, Vanessa Tobar, Shrey Gupta, Jaydon Merjil, Hunter Myers and Reagen Rhoads.

Each elementary school in the Belton Independent School District has an adopt-a-school military unit, and Lakewood Elementary hosts HHC 13th ESC. This unit was an active part of the day’s events. The rest of the day’s events included a picnic lunch and stations including Martial Arts featuring Brazilian Jiu Jitsu based self-defense, a Horse Detachment, Flag Folding & Etiquette, Army Jazz Ensemble and Exploration of a Humvee.

When asked about their thoughts on freedom, patriotism and their favorite part of Old Glory Day, students gave honest answers.

“Probably the songs we sing. I just like music a lot,” said Hunter Myers. “I like singing the national anthem.”

“Freedom is soldiers fighting… so we can have the ability to go outside and play,” said, Lexi Von-Rajcs.

One of the highlights of the day arrived around 11:30 a.m as students cheered and enthusiastically chanted “USA! USA!”. Cyclists from The Ride to Recovery by Project Hero came in several waves as they stopped for lunch at the school on their route.

“I like watching the wounded warriors come in and ride the bicycles,” said Corbin Mock.

Project Hero was founded in 2008 as a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders affected by TBI and injury achieve rehabilitation, PTSD, recovery, and resilience in their daily lives and also bringing awareness to combat the national mental health emergency posed by TBI and PTSD.

“So much that we do boils down to relationships with community, the welcoming feeling to veterans,” said Judy Schiller, Principal at Lakewood Elementary.

Old Glory Day has been a tradition at Lakewood Elementary since 1987, and it originally began in order to teach students the meaning of patriotism. Ride to Recovery later joined the event, and it was a valuable addition to the program that honors service men and women in various walks of life.

Joe Barron, an active volunteer and worker with the USO & Ride to Recovery program, said, “It’s really, truly inspirational. If these kids do not inspire you, there’s nothing in the world that will.”

Related