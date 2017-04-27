All leashes are off at the agility dog show

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 68 View / April 27, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Agility is an athletic event intended to demonstrate how well a dog works with his handler while racing against time and navigating an obstacle course. The Capitol Dog Training Club of Austin hosted a three-day AKC sanctioned agility trial at the Bell County Expo Center, starting on Friday, April 14 and running through Sunday, April 16. One hundred forty-nine dogs competed in 420 runs on Friday. Saturday yielded 177 dogs competing in 499 runs and 147 dogs ran in 351 runs on Sunday. “We have handlers and dogs here from all over Texas and neighboring states, along with some people from California, Wisconsin, and Florida,” said Trial Secretary Lotus Kiffe. The agility trial had two courses – the standard course consisted of an A-frame, seesaw, and similar obstacles while the jumpers ring was made up of a tire jump, tunnel, and adjustable height jumps.

“Courses are always different and are built by the judge. The course times are also set by the judges,” explained Hattie Pohamus, of San Antonio. “I have been involved in agility for about 12 years and this weekend I am here with Ember, a five-year-old Swedish Vallhund. A successful agility run is all about teamwork – the dog has to be willing to participate, has to want to do it, and the handler has to be able to work with the dog.”

Jane Simmons-Moake, one of the world’s foremost agility trainers, is the owner and training director of FlashPaws, an agility training center in Houston.

“I’ve been working with dogs since 1983. In 1994, I organized and participated in the first AKC agility trial in Houston. I love training people to train dogs to do agility and I’ve been fortunate enough to lead training seminars all over the world. Agility trials are a really fun time with dogs and friends, while we all try to do as well as we can competitively,” said Simmons-Moake.

Nine-year-old Homer, a chihuahua, and three-year-old Penny, a miniature pinscher, traveled from Whitney with their handler, Holly Faught, to participate in this weekend’s agility show.

“These dogs are both rescues,” explained Faught. “I’ve been training and showing dogs since 1986. Agility is so invigorating – it is a companionship between you and your dog. We are all here to compete, but everyone truly wants everyone else to do well. This is basically a fellowship of friends and their dogs.” Tracy Dulock, a licensed massage therapist from Robinson, was one of the vendors at this weekend’s agility trial. “The dogs are out there working harder than their handlers are. I massage the dogs to help prevent injury. Trigger point therapy helps to release the tight muscles, increases range of motion and allows the dogs to move faster. We are all part of the agility family. I show agility but I didn’t enter my dog this weekend because it is a little tricky to run a dog and schedule appointments, so I’m here as a vendor this time. You know how soccer or baseball families see each other all the time at the various games? That’s kind of our we are – about ninety percent of us see each other regularly at various dog shows. This is a really great environment – I’m so happy to be part of it,” said Dulock.

Five-year-old Ryan, a bearded collie, and his handler Jennifer Phillips, of Austin, compete in two or three shows a month, mainly in Texas.

“We stay very busy with agility. Our goal is to stay in the top five in the bearded collies’ category so we can go to the next level of competition – where you have to be invited. I’ve been showing dogs in agility for about 12 years. Ryan is a MACH 2 (Master in Agility Champion) and a breed champion in confirmation (beauty). Agility is so fun for the handler and the dog – it challenges both of us physically and mentally,” said Phillips. In their downtime, Ryan is a therapy dog at Dell Children’s Hospital, in Austin. “Ryan has such a great personality and the children at Dell just adore him. Ryan volunteers there about twice a month.”

A successful agility run requires the dog and handler to be working together and to respond to each other.

“It’s relatively easy to get a dog to take a jump but timing is very difficult. My dogs are very quick, and I am not, so we are always working on that,” explained Michelle Swartz, of Round Rock. Swartz is a member of the Capitol Dog Training Club of Austin and was at the trials with her two Australian Shepherds.

“I’ve been in agility for about six years and I’ve realized that the dogs are easy – it’s us, as people, who are harder to train.” Agility is a family affair for Jordan and Jennifer Phoenix, of Keller. “I am 13-years old and the youngest competitor here,” said Jordan. “I’ve been doing agility for as long as I can remember – pretty much my whole life. My mom (Jennifer) is competing here this weekend too. I am here this weekend with Vibrant – he is a four-year-old border collie. Agility is really cool – it allows you to connect completely with your dog,” said Jordan Phoenix.

Angela Hudson and John Parsons, border collie enthusiasts from Lindale, have experienced success in the agility realm with their dogs, Cap and Mandy. Their love of the sport is apparent, however, their light shines brightest when they talk about their animals.

“We foster dogs. You can’t save them all, so we picked a breed that we know and love, and we do whatever we can to help,” said Hudson. “Susan Miller, of the Austin area, was a kind-hearted woman we knew through the agility who passed away suddenly from brain cancer. Her death shocked all of us and the agility community came together to help get her three dogs out of the home. One of the dogs was a puppy and there was already a plan for the placement of it, so that was easy. John and I were contacted about possibly fostering her other two dogs, border collies named Zap and Flirt. We knew right away that we weren’t going to just temporarily foster them – it just felt natural to let them join our pack. We already had four dogs in our pack and Zap and Flirt were kind of like a pack of their own. Now they are members of our family and they travel with us. Flirt, a 13-year-old female is happily retired. She comes along as a spectator and really loves to watch the other dogs compete. Zap, a six-year-old male, competed Sunday with John. These two dogs truly complete our family and are an amazing example of how the agility world isn’t just about competing. We are all friends and always support each other.”

Related