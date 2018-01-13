Lend a hand: volunteer opportunities in our community

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 17 View / January 13, 2018

Nothing changes a community for the better like volunteering. Whether you’re organizing a food or clothing drive, securing the safety of your neighbors or cleaning up your streets, doing good connects you with others in meaningful ways. And it creates and cultivates a community that cares. Below are just a few opportunities to start the new year off in a positive and fulfilling manner.

Volunteer opportunities with Belton Police Department are as follows:

1. The Citizen Police Academy. This opportunity comes once a year and it helps the volunteers involved become familiar with what the police department does and helps them also get familiar with the area.

2. CHIPS. This opportunity is when volunteers can help the department with task such as monitoring special events and such. For more information, please contact Kim Hamilton.

3. First Baptist Church offers volunteer opportunities to members. These opportunities include helping with the children during service and teaching Sunday school.

4. Wildflower Place needs creative, fun and energetic volunteers to enrich the lives of thier assisted living residents. If you are crafty and would like to teach a craft or art class, a fitness buff who could teach an exercise class, call BINGO, play cards and games, or just visit and talk, this is a wonderful opportunity. They are located at 706 Red Coat Drive in Temple. For more information, please call Danielle at (254)-742-1581 or e-mail djackson@enlivant.com.

5. Helping Hands Ministry always welcomes new volunteers. Whether it is checking in clients at the front desk, working in the food pantry, the warehouse, their resale shop, or in the chapel, new volunteers are always welcome and appreciated. Helping Hands generally needs volunteers on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. With more than 400 hours of volunteers time donated each week of the year, Helping Hands Ministry is a place where people enjoy giving their time. For more information, please call (254)-939-7355.

6. Residents at Park Place Manor stay very busy with programs offered through their Quality of Life Department. Some of the activities center on group socialization, such as bingo, music, exercise, koffee klutch, current events, diner’s choice, birthday and holiday parties. An organized volunteer program with over 75 volunteers assists residents with many of the activities offered. If you would like to volunteer and be an integral part of resident’s lives, please contact the Quality of Life Director at (254)-939-1876.

7. The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas volunteers work on special projects within the Center, serve on a Special Events/Fundraising committee, provide an in-kind service, or serve on our Board of Directors. For more information, please call (254)-939-2946.

