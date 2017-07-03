Local artist paints her way to success at A Cup of Art

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / July 3, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

A Cup of Art, featuring local artist Ann Montgomery, took place on Saturday, June 17 at Arusha’s Coffee. Johnny Bohlin & the Fair-weather Winds Brass Quintet provided live music. Ann Montgomery gets her inspiration from nature and her family.

“I’ve painted special moments for people and my family. I’ve painted my grandkids’ first day on a beach, other people at their wedding venue, and other special occasions. I love for my paintings to have meaning and personal value. I feel delighted when I am painting,” said Montgomery.

Ann Montgomery’s creative side came to light when her sons were younger, and they needed Easter eggs one year when they were in elementary school.

“Instead of just dying Easter eggs, I painted them, and they turned out great! People loved the painting eggs and ordered them from me. I painted rocks and other things as well,” said Montgomery. “I worked at UMHB and was able to take classes for free there. I took art classes taught by Hershall Seals there, and I’ve been painting ever since.”

Montgomery joked about being a late bloomer as she was 50 years old when she graduated with a degree in General Studies in 1994. After graduation, Ann worked as a CPS caseworker until she retired in 2009.

“I’ve taught art classes for the community for many years. It is rewarding to watch people’s attitudes change from ‘I can’t paint that’ into a sense of accomplishment after they were able to paint it,” said Montgomery. “I’ve slowed down a bit in the last year or two – taking some time to focus on my health and making exercise a priority. A Cup of Art is my first art show in about a year and a half. I love learning, and I’m currently taking online classes with Nancy Medina, a Texas artist who lives in Flower Mound.”

Montgomery’s A Cup of Art show consisted of 12 paintings and some handmade sea glass jewelry.

“I make jewelry using sea glass found in California and Hawaii. Saturday was very successful for me. I sold six paintings and six pieces of jewelry,” said Montgomery. “I enjoy gardening, working around my house, and spending time with my grandchildren. It feels great to be active in art again.”

Ann Montgomery lives in Belton with her Dachshund, Abby, and her cat, Miss Kitty. She can be reached on Facebook or via email tjam2003@yahoo.com.

