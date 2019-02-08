Local authors to speak at Friends of Belton Library event

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 14 View / February 8, 2019

The 15th annual Friends of Belton Library Book and Author Luncheon will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Harris Community Center 401 N. Alexander St, Belton. The event is held from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. The authors in attendance this year are Charlene Carson, author of Gristmills of Central Texas, David Ciambrone, author of Dangerous Threads: A Virginia Davies Quilt Mystery, and Bart Hopkins, author of Texas Jack.

The Book and Author Luncheon is the main fundraiser for the Friends of Belton Library, a registered non-profit organization. Funds raised allow the Friends to provide free books to area children at Turtle Fest, Christmas on the Chisholm Trail and summer library activities. The Friends also help provide special purchases of non-budgeted items to the library.

The Luncheon begins with a reception for the authors, book signing and sales at 11 a.m. A silent auction will be open from 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program following at 12:30 p.m. The authors will be available again after the program to sign and sell their books.

Tickets for the Luncheon are $35.00 and include a new, one year, complimentary membership for non-members. Paid reservations are required and must be made by Tuesday, February 19. For reservations and information contact the Belton Library at 254-933-5830.

Charlene Carson will discuss her book Gristmills of Central Texas. Carson is an enthusiast of recording history through writing. Her first book was a family history book which focused on her grandparents’ immigration to the United States from Germany and eventually becoming homesteaders in Oklahoma.

After she and her husband moved to Salado in 2000, she wrote the history of the First Baptist Church Salado in anticipation of the church’s 140th anniversary. She is a former archivist for the Salado Historical Society. In 2014, she co-authored a book on the history of Salado. Her newest book, Gristmills of Central Texas, was released in June 2017.

Dr. David Ciambrone, author of Dangerous Threads, is a retired scientist, professor, and U.S. Treasury Commissioner. In Dangerous Threads, sleuth, Virginia Davies-Clark, must locate a quilt concealing a secret concerning national security and missing for over 70 years. Dr. Ciambrone is an award winning, best-selling author now living in Georgetown, Texas. He is a past president of the Austin chapter of Sisters-in-Crime and the San Gabriel’s Writer’s League in Georgetown. He has published over 20 books including the Virginia Davies Quilt Mysteries. Among his other novels are the Jack Turner Coroner series.

Major Bart J. Hopkins USAF (Ret) is the former Chief of US Army Central (ARCENT) Weather Plans and Requirements, Shaw AFB, South Carolina. He has a BS in Liberal Arts and an MA in Adult Education. Bart writes when he can, in those spare moments between work, Scouts and soccer. His Book, Texas Jack, his second novel, is a compelling story about family relationships, forgiveness and finding harmony with those you love. Hopkins is originally from Galveston and now lives with his wife and three children in Central Texas.

