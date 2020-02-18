Local Authors to speak at Friends of The Belton Public Library event

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 300 View / February 18, 2020

The 16th annual Friends of The Belton Public Library Book and Author Luncheon will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Belton Church of Christ Welcome Center, 3003 N Main St. in Belton. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s authors are Ann Smith, author of “Journey of the Pearl,” Sheri Wall, author of “Maiden Mermaid The Tale of Sirena,” and Lynn Woolley, author of “The Last Great Days of Radio.”

The Book and Author Luncheon is the main fundraiser for Friends of the Belton Public Library, a registered non-profit organization. Funds raised allow the Friends to provide free books to area children at Turtle Fest, Christmas on the Chisholm Trail and summer library activities. The Friends also help provide special purchases of non-budgeted items to the library.

The Luncheon begins with a reception for the authors, book signing and sales at 11 a.m. A silent auction will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the program following at 12:30 p.m. The authors will be available again after the program to sign and sell their books.

Tickets for the Luncheon are $35 per person or a table of eight for $260 and include a new, one year, complimentary membership for non-members. Paid reservations are required and must be made by Tuesday, Feb.18. For reservations and information, contact the Belton Public Library at 933-5830.

Ann Smith will discuss the first book in her trilogy of Christian historical fiction, “Journey of the Pearl.” Ann was born and grew up in El Paso, Texas. She taught Earth Science in Baytown, TX, before moving to Yuma, AZ where she met her husband Ken in 1979. She taught for 23 years in Yuma and retired from Kofa High School in 2001 to accept the grant writer’s position for Yuma Union High School District. After moving to Placitas, New Mexico, in 2009, they moved to Temple in July 2016. She has one daughter who lives in Tacoma, WA. Ann graduated from Baylor University in 1977 and earned a master’s degree in Education for English as a Second Language from Northern Arizona University in 1997. Ann now lives in Temple.

Sheri Wall, a writer in rhyme of children’s books, will speak about her book, “Maiden Mermaid The Tale of Sirena.” Sheri is a lover of rhyme who has lived in Texas for a really long time. She would read to her sons and kids that she knew, and they all enjoyed rhyming picture books, too. “A Matter of Rhyme” began as a dream to help others learn with zippy rhyme schemes. Sheri likes to stay active and be on the go, either biking, shopping or seeing a show. To find more lively books by this witty mom, visit her website amatterofrhyme.com. Sheri lives in Killeen.

Lynn Woolley, a well-known radio personality, will talk about his book, “The Last Great Days of Radio.” Lynn Woolley is a native Texan who was born and raised in Temple. At a very young age, he became intrigued with radio and made it a goal to pursue a career in broadcasting. His first job came at the age of 17 at KYLE-FM, a beautiful music station broadcasting from the top of the Kyle Hotel in downtown Temple. Since then, Lynn worked for some of Texas’ largest radio stations, including WFAA and KRLD in Dallas where he won a Dallas Press Club “Katie” Award for Best Documentary, and at KNOW and KVET in Austin where he anchored the morning news block. He hosted an eponymous current events talk show for more than two decades that was carried in Central Texas and West Texas. For 22 years, he was host of the Children’s Miracle Network telethon, carried on KCEN-TV, supporting sick children at Scott & White. Lynn is an honor graduate of Temple (Junior) College and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas at Austin. He lives in Temple.

