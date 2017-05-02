Local auto parts store still serving Belton four decades later

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 18 View / May 2, 2017

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Doyle’s Auto Supply in downtown Belton opened in March of 1975. In January of 2016, the store became Aline Auto Parts, as part of Arnold Oil company of Austin. They have over 100 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket and have been trusted by the community of Belton for many years.

There have been many changes in the automotive parts business in the past decade, but Aline Auto Parts/Doyle’s have been able to keep up with the changes by staying dedicated to providing the best service to their customers.

“There have been many changes in the business. Customers are more familiar with purchasing auto parts due to Internet and on line ordering. They are more sure of what they want and need and the correct prices for these items,” said general manager Doyle Luce.

“Doyle is a respected member of the community and built this business. Arnold Oil was started by Jim Arnold in Austin. He built his business and now has stores in cities across Texas,” said Aline Auto Parts employee, Patrick Lacombe. “I enjoy working here because all of the parts employees have decades of experience. We can get parts for customers that are not kept at the large corporate franchises. We still have catalogs in addition to computerized information on vehicles. At Aline, customer service is number one and that’s the way it should be.”

Going to an automotive parts store such as Aline can also save you money in the long run. With friendly and qualified employees, you get that small town feel without breaking your wallet.

“You will get the right parts, at the right price and good quality by going directly to the stores. It also supports your community and neighbors. Our employees are friendly, qualified and provide a personal one on one service. You can not stay in business for over 40 years if that personal relationship is not established for repeat business,” said Luce.

Customer service is also something that they take strong pride in.

“Customer service ranks right up there with quality parts and competitive prices. Without customer quality service you will never receive the opportunity to present your quality parts and competitive prices,” said Luce.

For more information on Aline Auto Parts/Doyle’s, feel free to call 254-939-3791 or stop by 115 N Main St.

