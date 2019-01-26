Local business owner named 2019 Chamber chair of the board

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 764 View / January 26, 2019

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce announced that its board of directors has selected Kayla Potts, Owner of Woodhouse Day Spa and Kona Ice, as the Chamber’s 2019 chair of the board. Potts brings her professional skills, congenial personality and inspired and inspiring leadership to the community.

Encouraged by her husband in 2014 to attend the Belton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program, Potts said that through that program, she learned about the amazing opportunities that were available for chamber members. Since becoming involved with the chamber, her reasoning has changed.

“I believe initially the ‘why’ is because I wanted to get my business name out into the community,” Potts said. “Now the ‘why’ has turned into the opportunity to give back to our community and the since of camaraderie that comes through interacting with other business owners and professionals.”

Potts realizes that the chamber is essential to the quality of life of the community.

“Not only because of the valuable programs it provides to our businesses, but also because of the positive economic impact which it has on our community,” Potts said. “Through it’s mentorship program, 4th of July events, leadership training, military relations and more, the chamber serves all members of the public.”

Potts priorities are to see intentional and sustainable grow with both the chamber and the community.

“Our Chamber provides value to it’s members in many different forms,” Potts said. “I would like to see us continue to add value to our members and be a positive influence on the community. The Belton Chamber’s focus for the next year is to support our members through workforce development, economic development, leadership development, marketing and business development, and networking development.”

Potts stated that she is thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the Belton Chamber and the community.

Related