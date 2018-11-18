Local church holds trunk or treat event to build community

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 17 View / November 18, 2018

By Brianna Bullion, Correspondent

On Sunday, Nov. 4, The Vista Community Church held their annual Trunk or Treat at Belton High School.

The event, originally scheduled for Halloween night, was abundantly successful. Heloiza Lozano, who has been volunteering at the event for two years, discussed how she has seen the Trunk or Treat event grow.

“There are a lot more people here this year,” Lozano said. “I think it’s a great way to reach out to the community, and it has been more successful each year.”

Other members of The Vista Community who have been volunteering with the Trunk or Treat event share the same sentiments. Tracey Moore, Office and Facility Manager at The Vista Community Church, has been volunteering at the event for 10 years.

“It has definitely grown over the years,” she said. “We used to hold it (the Trunk or Treat event) in the front parking lot, but it has grown so much that we decided to move to the back so people had more room to move around and visit with each other.”

Volunteers decorated their trunks in unique ways for the event. Lozano and her children, Nayeli Gaytan and Guadalupe Gaytan chose to model their trunk after “Coco,” the popular Pixar movie. Their trunk was also modeled to honor Lozano’s parents.

“I am dressed as Mama Coco, my daughter is dressed as Mama Imelda, and my son is dressed as Miguel,” Lozano said. “We also wanted to honor my mom and dad, so we hung their pictures up in the trunk.”

Other popular trunk decorations included festive Christmas designs. Kay Tidmore, Jim Tidmore, Ann Carter and Clail Carter, members of The Vista Community Church, decorated their truck to look like a Winter Wonderland. Kay Tidmore discussed their design choice.

“We chose this design even before the event was rescheduled,” she said. “We love Christmas and wanted to start helping everyone get in the Christmas spirit.”

Other groups chose to bring a little bit of Christmas to the Trunk or Treat event with their stations. Paul Thomas and Kelly Thomas presented a beautiful Christmas display to promote the Jingle Jam that The Vista Community Church will be hosting on Dec. 19.

“It’s a free event that is open to the public,” Kay Thomas said. “We hope to have a great turnout for it, which is why we’re promoting Jingle Jam tonight.”

The Trunk or Treat event also featured many unique costumes, including the Alexander family, who dressed up as characters from the popular Disney movie franchise, Toy Story. Landon Alexander, who was dressed as Zurg, was very excited to be at the event with his family.

“Everyone is asking us for pictures!” he said.

Sarah Chivvis, Communications Coordinator at The Vista Community Church, worked to promote the event.

“Obviously, we promoted things through our social media platforms,” she said. “A lot of it was word of mouth though. It also helps that the community has started to expect us to hold the Trunk or Treat event.”

Chivvis discussed how she has seen the Trunk or Treat event grow throughout the years.

“It’s definitely growing,” she said. “The community knows that we do this event and other events like it and it has become a great way to witness to people.”

The members of The Vista Community Church spent approximately three months planning the event. Though the planning process required a lot of work, members agree that the smiling faces and laughter made it all worth the work.

“It’s great to see all these kids out here enjoying themselves,” Chivvis said. “Their smiles makes this worth all of our hard work. I love that we are getting to build community through events like this.”

The Vista Community Church will also be hosting “Jingle Jam” on Dec. 19. They are collecting coat donations for an event called “For the City” and will be hosting a collection event on Dec. 8. For more information, visit thevista.tv.

