Local Cowboy Church Hosts First Ever Friday Family Night

By Danielle McCarthy Everett

Correspondent

Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Fellowship in Nolanville hosted its first ever Friday Family Night last week. A handful of members gathered at the church Friday evening to spend time together, eat snacks and watch a movie on a large projection screen in the church’s sanctuary.

The event will become a regularly scheduled one as the church plans to hold a Friday Family Night on the first Friday of each month. Friday Family Night will alternate between a movie and a game night every other month.

Church member Brandy Whitacre, a resident of Harker Heights, helped organize Friday’s event and was busy scooping popcorn for guests before the movie began.

“We just wanted to have a chance to fellowship with the other members,” Whitacre said. “I think a church comes closer together when you get to know people better and this is a chance for us all to get to know each other.”

The event did provide time for members to talk amongst themselves before the lights were dimmed and the night’s movie, “God’s Not Dead 2,” began. Whitacre said organizers wanted to choose a movie that most people had not seen before, but everyone could enjoy. The movie told the story of a high school teacher who faces criticism after discussing a student’s religion-related question during class.

Just before settling in for the film, church member Jack Shannon, who helped start Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Fellowship in 2009, said he believes opportunities like this will bring church members closer together.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” Shannon said. “It’s important to meet the needs of the whole person and the whole family.”

“I hope that people will grow close,” added Penny Reveile, a Belton resident and mission team leader at Soldiers of the Cross. “You don’t get to meet everybody usually on Sundays. Everybody has to go home, cook dinner. Now we’re not rushed. We can take our time and enjoy each other.”

While Friday’s event was the first of its kind held at the church, the church has hosted several other events including a recent fall festival where kids got to play games and ride mules. People also meet at the church for weekly Bible studies and on Fridays each month for a combination devotional and workout class called Fitness with the Father.

The Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Fellowship also meets for regular services at 10 a.m. Sundays at 14788 Highway 439 in Nolanville.

