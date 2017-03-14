Local dentists partner for annual event

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 9 View / March 14, 2017

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Benchmark Family Dental, Fossum Family Dental and Market Heights Family Dental hosted their 5th Annual Dentistry for the Community on Saturday, February 18. The event was held at the Temple office of Dr. Richard Fossum.

This annual event yields free dental services such as fillings, extractions, cleanings, exams and x-rays to the local community. Events such as this one provide opportunities for families and children who may not otherwise have the chance to receive the dental work that is crucial to maintain good health. The goal, Dr. Fossum says, is to give back to those in need.

“This event occurs for the sole purpose of giving back to the community. I would like to acknowledge and thank all of the doctors and support staff who volunteered their time and skills throughout the event,” said Dr. Richard Fossum. “We were able to serve 105 patients, providing approximately $10,000 dental work. We hope next year’s event will be just as successful.”

They performed 100 extractions, 14 fillings, 19 cleanings and associated exams/x-rays. You can find out more information on dental services by contacting any of the above offices.

Related