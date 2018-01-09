Local funeral director recognized for excellence

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 11 View / January 9, 2018

Special to the Journal

Sabrina N. Young, CFSP, a funeral director with Harper-Talasek in Temple, has recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP), by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice. Sabrina N. Young is also a Lifetime Member of the Academy.

A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs and “CFSP” is funeral service’s national individual recognition.

A select few have distinguished themselves among their peers within the funeral service profession as they continue their education to exceed the highest standards of care. This achievement is especially notable because Sabrina has voluntarily elected to participate in quality educational and service opportunities that far surpass what the funeral service licensing board in Texas requires. Sabrina has committed to a program of lifelong learning to service you and families in your community with the level of excellence expected of a CSFP.

Since its 1976 founding, the Academy has had as its goals: 1) to recognize those practitioners who have voluntarily entered into a program of personal and professional growth, 2) to raise and improve the standards of funeral service and 3) to encourage practitioners to make continuing education a life-long process in their own self-interest, the interest of the families they service, and the community in which they serve.

To initially receive this award, the practitioner must complete a 180- hour program of continuing education activities and events. In addition, the practitioner is required to accumulate 20 hours per year to recertify. Credits are awarded by the Academy for work leading to personal and/or professional growth in four areas: academic activities, professional activities, career review (for retroactive credit) and community and civic activities.

“This is a great honor in the funeral service profession,” stated Young. “It is a yearly accomplishment to maintain the highest education, community involvement and satisfaction reviews. I am proud and extremely honored to have received this again.”

Related