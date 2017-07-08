Local girl competes in National American Miss Texas Pageant

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 30 View / July 8, 2017

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Miss Ariel Emily Brie Schaedle of Belton, age five, has been chosen as a State Finalist in the National American Miss Texas Pageant to be held on July 14-15 at the beautiful Westin Galleria in Dallas. Miss Schaedle’s activities include Girls ScoutOKs of American and basketball. The pageant is held for girls ages four through eighteen in five different age divisions.

The newly crowned Miss Princess Texas will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses and air transportation to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland in California. She will also tour Hollywood. She has the chance to represent the great state of Texas for the entire year.

Related