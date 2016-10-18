Local stabbing lands 2 behind bars

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 6 View / October 18, 2016

On Oct. 8, 2016, at approximately 7:10 p.m. an assault in the 700 block of N. Wall St. was reported to the Belton Police Department.

Officers responded to the area where the victim reported being stabbed by a man while a woman kept her in a room and prevented escape. The victim identified the suspects as Ruben Negrete, 46, and Monica Negrete, 40, both of Baytown. Both are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

