Local VFW post honors Purple Heart

By Julia Jones, Correspondent

Families, friends and public officials gathered at a local VFW post to honor veterans for National Purple Heart Day on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 3. Harper-Talasek Funeral Home teamed up with Post 1820 to deliver a ceremony in honor of those who received a Purple Heart, which is given to members of the Armed Forces who were wounded or killed in combat. Sabrina Young, funeral director at Harper-Talasek and organizer of the event, felt that she needed to do something to honor veterans because of her time in the military.

“I’ve lost people in my own platoon when I served and it was something that came to the front of my mind,” Young said. “I thought, ‘Why don’t we give recognition in Temple?’ So we partnered up with the VFW and made it happen.”

The ceremony began with remarks from Post Commander Richard Best and a procession of Purple Heart recipients to the front of the assembly hall. Each recipient was given a certificate and a purple rose when they entered.

Temple city councilwoman Judy Morales read a proclamation written by Mayor Danny Dunn stating that Aug. 5 would officially become Purple Heart Recipient Recognition Day.

“Our veterans have earned profound and true gratitude from all of the people in this city, state and nation for their willingness to risk life and limb for the sake of this nation’s people and our cherished freedom,” Dunn wrote.

Speakers included SFC Retired Manuel Nelson, who spoke on the history of the Purple Heart and the importance of the association to veterans and their families, and Lt. Col. Carol Anderson, who spoke of the personal role that the organization has played in her life. Sabrina Young stated why they chose these speakers.

“I really thought it would be inspirational to have a testimony as well as the history, and nobody would know more about the history than the Purple Heart Association president,” Young said.

After Nelson’s speech, Anderson stated that she was moved to participate in the ceremony because of the impact the Purple Heart Association has had on her life.

“For me, it’s significant and inspirational both personally and professionally,” Anderson said. “Personally, it is due to family history, and professionally it is because it helped me decide what my branch of service would be as well as the focus and concentration I would take on throughout my military career.”

After the ceremony, Harper-Talasek provided a lunch for all attendees.

This was the first Purple Heart Day ceremony at Post 1820, but according to both Best and Young, it won’t be the last.

