Local youth compete for college scholarships at the Texas National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Tournament

April 7, 2017

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

More than 2,100 students from 85 schools gathered at the Bell County Expo Center last weekend for the 12th Annual Texas-National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Tournament and Scholarship Championship. Participants in the two-day event range from grades 4-12 and are competing for college scholarships.

“NASP is the Swiss Army knife of school activities because almost any student can participate and succeed,” says Burnie Kessner, Archery Coordinator for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “NASP fits all school sizes and shapes from small to large to public to private and the state tournament will be attended by students from small rural schools, large urban campuses and even homeschooled students. Competitions are unique because teams are mixed-gender by rule. Forty-two percent of participants registered this year are female.”

This was a milestone year for the state NASP competition. They’re up 348 students this year, which makes 2,021 students participating. The program has many benefits for the kids who get involved and the students prepare for the competition through the fall and winter with the club or team through their school. They participate in a state qualifying tournament in order to be considered/qualified for the state tournament.

“All students can do archery so it’s very inclusive. Size, speed, gender, age, and perceived or actual athletic ability does not matter, it’s open and accessible to all. NASP archery has shown in studies to help improve participants self-esteem and confidence as well as their motivation to perform better academically,” said Kessner.

This year, college scholarship awards of $30,000 went to the top five male and top five female high school archers, the same as last year’s full amount. The Texas-NASP state tournament has awarded $151,500 to the top high school student archers since the inaugural state tournament in 2006.

First place male and female archers in each division also received Genesis bows, and the high scoring male and female archer received a limited edition Genesis bow. Other competitors vied for trophies, ribbons and t-shirts in each category. Door prize drawings will also took place throughout the day.

For information about the Texas-National Archery In The Schools program, contact Burnie Kessner with TPWD at burnie.kessner@tpwd.texas.gov or (979) 862-7341.

Belton FFA results are as follows:

TYLER KASTNER

Score: 281

Tens: 15

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 18 out of 441

12th Grade Boys Rank: 7 out of 101

Overall Boys Rank: 24 out of 1147

CAMERON PARKER

Score: 274

Tens: 12

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 44 out of 441

11th Grade Boys Rank: 10 out of 113

Overall Boys Rank: 61 out of 1147

DOUGLAS FRANKS

Score: 270

Tens: 10

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 63 out of 441

10th Grade Boys Rank: 18 out of 93

Overall Boys Rank: 96 out of 1147

MATTHEW FULLER

Score: 263

Tens: 11

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 111 out of 441

11th Grade Boys Rank: 26 out of 113

Overall Boys Rank: 194 out of 1147

RUBIN LATIMER

Score: 262

Tens: 8

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 115 out of 441

12th Grade Boys Rank: 34 out of 101

Overall Boys Rank: 203 out of 1147

BAILEY ELLIOT

Score: 262

Tens: 5

HIGH Team #1

High School Girls Rank: 85 out of 342

12th Grade Girls Rank: 21 out of 65

Overall Girls Rank: 150 out of 874

SEBASTIAN MUNIZ

Score: 260

Tens: 8

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 136 out of 441

10th Grade Boys Rank: 35 out of 93

Overall Boys Rank: 242 out of 1147

TREY BELL

Score: 259

Tens: 9

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 143 out of 441

12th Grade Boys Rank: 42 out of 101

Overall Boys Rank: 254 out of 1147

DYLAN BLOMQUIST

Score: 259

Tens: 8

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 144 out of 441

10th Grade Boys Rank: 38 out of 93

Overall Boys Rank: 255 out of 1147

KYLE HOBBS

Score: 255

Tens: 3

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 183 out of 441

11th Grade Boys Rank: 49 out of 113

Overall Boys Rank: 326 out of 1147

PAYTON VYBIRAL

Score: 248

Tens: 6

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 231 out of 441

11th Grade Boys Rank: 62 out of 113

Overall Boys Rank: 440 out of 1147

MARY PISHNER

Score: 243

Tens: 5

HIGH Team #1

High School Girls Rank: 166 out of 342

12th Grade Girls Rank: 37 out of 65

Overall Girls Rank: 347 out of 874

BAILEY PEACOCK

Score: 242

Tens: 4

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 276 out of 441

12th Grade Boys Rank: 64 out of 101

Overall Boys Rank: 544 out of 1147

DAWSON LOWRY

Score: 242

Tens: 2

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 279 out of 441

12th Grade Boys Rank: 67 out of 101

Overall Boys Rank: 550 out of 1147

DANIEL SMITH

Score: 241

Tens: 8

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 281 out of 441

11th Grade Boys Rank: 77 out of 113

Overall Boys Rank: 552 out of 1147

BRYCE FERGUSON

Score: 238

Tens: 4

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 294 out of 441

11th Grade Boys Rank: 82 out of 113

Overall Boys Rank: 594 out of 1147

AUSTIN COOK

Score: 236

Tens: 3

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 302 out of 441

12th Grade Boys Rank: 70 out of 101

Overall Boys Rank: 621 out of 1147

CAISON SCHURR

Score: 233

Tens: 2

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 315 out of 441

11th Grade Boys Rank: 88 out of 113

Overall Boys Rank: 663 out of 1147

SLOAN CREWS

Score: 233

Tens: 0

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 316 out of 441

11th Grade Boys Rank: 89 out of 113

Overall Boys Rank: 664 out of 1147

CAITLYN QUIGLEY

Score: 224

Tens: 1

HIGH Team #1

High School Girls Rank: 239 out of 342

11th Grade Girls Rank: 62 out of 92

Overall Girls Rank: 553 out of 874

BRADEN FRANTE

Score: 218

Tens: 5

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 364 out of 441

10th Grade Boys Rank: 74 out of 93

Overall Boys Rank: 831 out of 1147

ALISSA HERRING

Score: 212

Tens: 1

HIGH Team #1

High School Girls Rank: 275 out of 342

10th Grade Girls Rank: 68 out of 86

Overall Girls Rank: 639 out of 874

KOHL WRIGHT

Score: 204

Tens: 4

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 406 out of 441

12th Grade Boys Rank: 93 out of 101

Overall Boys Rank: 950 out of 1147

LANDON MAXWELL

Score: 179

Tens: 1

HIGH Team #1

High School Boys Rank: 436 out of 441

11th Grade Boys Rank: 113 out of 113

Overall Boys Rank: 1066 out of 1147

