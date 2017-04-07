Local youth compete for college scholarships at the Texas National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Tournament

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor
More than 2,100 students from 85 schools gathered at the Bell County Expo Center last weekend for the 12th Annual Texas-National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Tournament and Scholarship Championship. Participants in the two-day event range from grades 4-12 and are competing for college scholarships.
“NASP is the Swiss Army knife of school activities because almost any student can participate and succeed,” says Burnie Kessner, Archery Coordinator for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “NASP fits all school sizes and shapes from small to large to public to private and the state tournament will be attended by students from small rural schools, large urban campuses and even homeschooled students. Competitions are unique because teams are mixed-gender by rule. Forty-two percent of participants registered this year are female.”
This was a milestone year for the state NASP competition. They’re up 348 students this year, which makes 2,021 students participating. The program has many benefits for the kids who get involved and the students prepare for the competition through the fall and winter with the club or team through their school. They participate in a state qualifying tournament in order to be considered/qualified for the state tournament.
“All students can do archery so it’s very inclusive. Size, speed, gender, age, and perceived or actual athletic ability does not matter, it’s open and accessible to all. NASP archery has shown in studies to help improve participants self-esteem and confidence as well as their motivation to perform better academically,” said Kessner.
This year, college scholarship awards of $30,000 went to the top five male and top five female high school archers, the same as last year’s full amount. The Texas-NASP state tournament has awarded $151,500 to the top high school student archers since the inaugural state tournament in 2006.
First place male and female archers in each division also received Genesis bows, and the high scoring male and female archer received a limited edition Genesis bow. Other competitors vied for trophies, ribbons and t-shirts in each category. Door prize drawings will also took place throughout the day.
For information about the Texas-National Archery In The Schools program, contact Burnie Kessner with TPWD at burnie.kessner@tpwd.texas.gov or (979) 862-7341.
Belton FFA results are as follows:
TYLER KASTNER
Score: 281
Tens: 15
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 18 out of 441
12th Grade Boys Rank: 7 out of 101
Overall Boys Rank: 24 out of 1147
CAMERON PARKER
Score: 274
Tens: 12
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 44 out of 441
11th Grade Boys Rank: 10 out of 113
Overall Boys Rank: 61 out of 1147
DOUGLAS FRANKS
Score: 270
Tens: 10
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 63 out of 441
10th Grade Boys Rank: 18 out of 93
Overall Boys Rank: 96 out of 1147
MATTHEW FULLER
Score: 263
Tens: 11
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 111 out of 441
11th Grade Boys Rank: 26 out of 113
Overall Boys Rank: 194 out of 1147
RUBIN LATIMER
Score: 262
Tens: 8
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 115 out of 441
12th Grade Boys Rank: 34 out of 101
Overall Boys Rank: 203 out of 1147
BAILEY ELLIOT
Score: 262
Tens: 5
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 85 out of 342
12th Grade Girls Rank: 21 out of 65
Overall Girls Rank: 150 out of 874
SEBASTIAN MUNIZ
Score: 260
Tens: 8
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 136 out of 441
10th Grade Boys Rank: 35 out of 93
Overall Boys Rank: 242 out of 1147
TREY BELL
Score: 259
Tens: 9
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 143 out of 441
12th Grade Boys Rank: 42 out of 101
Overall Boys Rank: 254 out of 1147
DYLAN BLOMQUIST
Score: 259
Tens: 8
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 144 out of 441
10th Grade Boys Rank: 38 out of 93
Overall Boys Rank: 255 out of 1147
KYLE HOBBS
Score: 255
Tens: 3
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 183 out of 441
11th Grade Boys Rank: 49 out of 113
Overall Boys Rank: 326 out of 1147
PAYTON VYBIRAL
Score: 248
Tens: 6
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 231 out of 441
11th Grade Boys Rank: 62 out of 113
Overall Boys Rank: 440 out of 1147
MARY PISHNER
Score: 243
Tens: 5
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 166 out of 342
12th Grade Girls Rank: 37 out of 65
Overall Girls Rank: 347 out of 874
BAILEY PEACOCK
Score: 242
Tens: 4
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 276 out of 441
12th Grade Boys Rank: 64 out of 101
Overall Boys Rank: 544 out of 1147
DAWSON LOWRY
Score: 242
Tens: 2
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 279 out of 441
12th Grade Boys Rank: 67 out of 101
Overall Boys Rank: 550 out of 1147
DANIEL SMITH
Score: 241
Tens: 8
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 281 out of 441
11th Grade Boys Rank: 77 out of 113
Overall Boys Rank: 552 out of 1147
BRYCE FERGUSON
Score: 238
Tens: 4
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 294 out of 441
11th Grade Boys Rank: 82 out of 113
Overall Boys Rank: 594 out of 1147
AUSTIN COOK
Score: 236
Tens: 3
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 302 out of 441
12th Grade Boys Rank: 70 out of 101
Overall Boys Rank: 621 out of 1147
CAISON SCHURR
Score: 233
Tens: 2
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 315 out of 441
11th Grade Boys Rank: 88 out of 113
Overall Boys Rank: 663 out of 1147
SLOAN CREWS
Score: 233
Tens: 0
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 316 out of 441
11th Grade Boys Rank: 89 out of 113
Overall Boys Rank: 664 out of 1147
CAITLYN QUIGLEY
Score: 224
Tens: 1
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 239 out of 342
11th Grade Girls Rank: 62 out of 92
Overall Girls Rank: 553 out of 874
BRADEN FRANTE
Score: 218
Tens: 5
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 364 out of 441
10th Grade Boys Rank: 74 out of 93
Overall Boys Rank: 831 out of 1147
ALISSA HERRING
Score: 212
Tens: 1
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 275 out of 342
10th Grade Girls Rank: 68 out of 86
Overall Girls Rank: 639 out of 874
KOHL WRIGHT
Score: 204
Tens: 4
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 406 out of 441
12th Grade Boys Rank: 93 out of 101
Overall Boys Rank: 950 out of 1147
LANDON MAXWELL
Score: 179
Tens: 1
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 436 out of 441
11th Grade Boys Rank: 113 out of 113
Overall Boys Rank: 1066 out of 1147