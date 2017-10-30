Louis “Lou” Griffin announces plans to run for Justice of the Peace

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / October 30, 2017

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Louis “Lou” Griffin, Jr., a Belton High School graduate and a Sergeant with the Killeen Police Department, recently announced that he is running for Bell County Justice of the Peace.

Griffin Jr. vows to bring his three main core values to Bell County; professionalism, integrity and courtesy.

“I’m a military brat,” said Griffin Jr. “My dad came here from the Air force and retired here as a Chief Master Sergeant. This is where he wanted his home. I was raised in Morgan’s Point. From there I went to Belton High School and grated in 1978. I was sort of forced into learning what municipal government was because my dad was in it. He was the first city manager for Morgan’s Point and then he came to Belton as the Assistant City Manager and Public Works Director. So I got to learn every aspect of it. My life dream, and I guess I sort of knew this when I was about 8 years old, is that I would be heading down the road towards Law Enforcement.”

His experience in Law Enforcement extends over multiple cities, while his knowledge of the education system and how it coincides with the judicial system makes him a qualified candidate.

“In October 26 of 1979, I got the opportunity to sit in the Reserve Academy of Nolanville for the City of Morgan’s Point,” said Griffin Jr. “The chief at the time was Bill Senkel who was a retired detective From Dallas PD. He was very knowledgable and a good individual and was probably one of the best mentors I’ve ever had in my field. He basically taught you how to talk to people and what it’s supposed to stand for and stuff like that. I stayed with him until he got out of it and went on. I turned around and went full time at Belton and from there I went to the Bell County Sheriffs Office. I spent ten years working in the schools at Killeen ISD and understanding the educational system and how it works. In 2004, I went over to Killeen Police Department and currently I am a Sergeant in patrol. My partner and I have 22 people underneath us and we work PM’s. I have knowledge on how the education code works, how it’s applied and how it’s applied in judicial system because I had to do so much with it.”

He holds a Master Peace Officer’s License, is an Advanced Law Enforcement Instructor and has 38 years as a Bell County Law Enforcement Officer under his belt.

“At Killeen Police Department, I’ve taught in the Police Academy since 2008. I’ve taught every aspect of Law Enforcement. Courtroom procedures, courtroom demeanor, cilvi process, code of criminal procedures, everything and even though I am on the road now as a Seargent, I still go back and teach crisis intervention training.”

He also has the support and endorsement of Drayton McLane, Chairman/CEO of McLane Group. McLane believes that Griffin Jr. has the knowledge and experience to ensure that Bell County will benefit from electing him.

“I have known him for eight years and I respect his integrity and honesty,” said McLane. “He has been involved in Law Enforcement for 35 years and certainly knows the law and has the proper training. Change is important, especially by a qualified candidate.”

Griffin. Jr has four children, eleven grandchildren and enjoys putting hard work in his ranch and is an avid hunter and fisherman.

“We have a family ranch,” said Griffin Jr. “We own a place off of 317 where I live. It’s not much, but it’s a lot. We have our own hay production. We run our own cattle and sell them to help people re-stock their production. I love to hunt and fish. I’m an avid deer hunter and I’m not one for horns. I do what the state says, but I’m more for the meat for feeding myself and my family. I have some tanks on the ranch that me and my dad have stocked so we can just enjoy it for the grandkids, and every so often I’ll grab a pole and go fishing.”

