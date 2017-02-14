Madrigal’s performace outstands at MOAA

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 10 View / February 14, 2017

By David Tuma, Publisher

The Madrigal ensemble performed for the Military Officers Association of America at Wildflower Country Club on Feb. 4. MOAA is a growing organization of retired, active duty and former officers of the seven uniformed services located in Bell County. The Madrigals performed for the officers and their wives.

The CenTex Chapter sports Junior ROTC students and is a support group for military services and their dependents and survivors. MOAA meets monthly.

“The local MOAA chapter was grateful for the outstanding performance of the BHS Madrigal singers on Saturday evening at Wildflower CC,” said Dick Archer, former president of the local chapter of the MOAA.

“The local Military Officers association supports many area ROTC students with scholarships and especially the BHS JRROTC Marine unit. The selection of both patriotic and popular music was very professional and touched of the hearts of all in attendance.”

The officers and wives were moved by the performance. When the Madrigal sang “God Bless America,” they all immediately stood up as one. It was an emotional scene. Those in attendance both wives and officers have sacrificed for their country over the years. “Military Service” is a term you get a better feel of at such a moment.

Madrigal serve as ambassadors for the Belton community and Belton High School. For over 35 years, they have performed from Washington D.C. to Hawaii, and have sung for the Governor of Texas and the State Basketball Tournament for the past 20 years.

