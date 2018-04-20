Maids and Moore recognized at City Council for “Cleaning For a Reason”

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / April 20, 2018

By Guillermo Lopez, Correspondent

Maids and Moore, a family-owned cleaning service, was just recognized at last week’s City Council Meeting by Mayor Marion Grayson for their efforts with the organization “Cleaning For a Reason.” To commemorate the small-town business, Grayson officiated the week of April 18th-24th as “Cleaning For a Reason” week, which is dedicated to recognizing and bringing awareness as to what the organization Cleaning For a Reason does.

Cleaning For a Reason is a non-profit organization that advocates in helping women undergoing treatment for cancer. The idea is to provide free cleaning services to these women to lessen the burden of everyday life so they can focus on their treatment. The owners of Maids and Moore, Holly Moore and Summer Abram (who are sisters), have had their experience with cancer in the family, and sought to collaborate with the organization because of that: “We lost our grandmother to ovarian cancer” explained Abram as she, Rebecca Rodriguez, and Teddi Torres gave their own testimonies about their experiences with Cleaning For a Reason.

Rebecca Rodriguez is both a sales worker for Maids and Moore and the media ambassador for Cleaning For a Reason. Rodriguez started off in the field as a maid, and over the years worked her way up to the sales department of the business, “we’re just trying to help others by giving the gift of love thru service” explained Rodriguez. Teddi Torres has just recently taken the same route, and has transitioned from a maid in the field to a member of the sales department: “It really is a team effort” said Torres.

Maids and Moore dedicates itself to working with Cleaning For a Reason year-round but was adamant about recognizing the week to bring awareness to the organization. “I respect the maids who do this job,” said Abram when explaining the need for more businesses to join Cleaning For a Reason. The co-owner hopes that their commemoration of the 18th-24th will help in spreading awareness for this organization.

To learn more about Cleaning For a Reason, feel free to visit their website http://cleaningforareason.org/ for more information. To find out more about Maids and Moore, visit their website http://maidsandmoore.com/, or give them a call at 1-844-GOT-DUST. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

