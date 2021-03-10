Mask requirement will remain at city facilities in Temple

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 366 View / March 10, 2021

The City of Temple will continue requiring the use of face coverings at City facilities.

The City of Temple continues to take proactive and preventive measures in alignment with recommendations from the CDC, state, and local health officials to minimize transmission risks of COVID-19 for residents as well as City staff during the execution of City business and City operations.

“In line with CDC guidance, we will continue COVID-19 precautions and require all visitors to wear face coverings while in a City facility.” City Manager Brynn Myers said.

City employees are required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person. Temple PD and Temple Fire & Rescue will continue to wear face coverings during field work.

All visitors, to include contractors and vendors, are required to wear face coverings while in a City facility.

This face covering requirement does not apply to the following:

any person younger than 10 years of age;

any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering;

any person who is consuming food or drink;

any person who is (a) exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors, and (b) maintaining a safe distance from other people not in the same household;

any person who is driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver;

any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal;

any person who is in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body of water;

any person who is voting, assisting a voter, or serving as a poll watcher, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged;

any person who is actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged;

any person who is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience.

These guidelines only pertain to City of Temple facilities. City services that are currently available online will continue. Facilities that reopened on March 1 will remain open with current COVID-19 guidelines in place. Facility Services staff has increased the level of regular cleaning of frequently touched areas.

