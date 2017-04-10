Master Gardeners plants seeds of horticulture knowledge

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 21 View / April 10, 2017

By Annie Dockery, Correspondent

Over 500 visitors attended the semiannual plant show on Saturday, hosted by The Bell County Master Gardeners Chapter and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office.

Master Gardener and Plant Sale Coordinator, Kathy Love said, “It is our wonderful local citizens that comes out to support us. For which, we are very grateful.”

The principal purpose of the Master Gardeners is to educate those that want to learn about horticulture.

One of the themes throughout the day was Earth-Kind education.

“We have had Earth Kind education, we are trying to teach people about Earth Kind Scoring,” Love said.

Love made sure that there were many species of Earth-kind plants that are good for the Central Texas region available to sale goers.

The event host hourly classes including, square foot gardening.

“Our president, Wayne Shirner, is a vegetable specialist and regularly teaches and lectures on square foot gardening,” said Love. “That is his expertise.”

Ann Wagner, an undergraduate of University of Florida with an emphasis on citrus and a Texas A&M Master degree holder, did a demonstration in the front bed of the grounds on how to plant a citrus tree.

“The last two sales, I have brought in Arctic Frost Citrus, which is specially developed by Texas A&M. It is a Texas superstar. It can be grown in the ground in our area and it was developed to be able to go down to 10 degrees Farenheight,” she said. “Most citrus freezes quickly, so it is a specialty plant and we did bring them in. Although, they disappeared almost immediately.”

Approximately 15 attended the demonstration.

“She also planted a Meyer Lemon in a pot.” Love said, “It does have to be grown in a pot because it’s not freeze resistant at all.”

Know Your Texas Natives was also taught.

Over 50 Bell County Master Gardner members volunteered their time to help out and educate anyone that had questions.

“We grow a lot of vegetables at this sell so people are able to grow their own food,” Love said. “There is nothing better than ripened tomato straight out of the garden.”

Justin Smith and his family visited the semiannual plant sale, for the first time, in search of something to put in the front planter at their house.

“There are a lot of people here that know a lot of information so it is always a good place to come to,” Smith said.

The BCMG started a monthly educational series that began in March and will run through November.

“We are going to have one class every month, here at the learning center in the evenings. There will be a $5 charge,” Love said. “It is new outreach educational effort.”

The next class will be An Earthkind Landscape on April 20.

For more information about the classes email j-upchurch@sbcglobal.net or carol.j.morisset@gmail.com.

Related