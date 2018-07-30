Maximize Potential is the athlete’s gateway to better fitness

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 208 View / July 30, 2018

Summertime is in midseason. Athletes are getting their bodies in shape for fall football, volleyball, soccer, cheer, cross country and other sports and activities.

Maximize Potential, LLC, has been seen at sporting events around the area, which included the American Freedom CTX Showcase Tournament back in June at Chisholm Trail Park. They worked with the softball players on stretching, jumping,

The partnership group of Jon Holz and Scott Churner has opened an elite sports training facility at 37 Morgan’s Point Blvd., just off the corner of FM 2305 and Morgan’s Point Blvd. They held a grand opening of their facility on Saturday (July 27) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Holz was mentored by the strength and conditioning coach at the University of Illinois, and learned everything that he knows about strength and conditioning. He has an undergraduate degree and masters degree in exercise physiology from Indiana University (Penn.). Upon graduation, he acquired a coaching position at National Speed and Strength Academy in Latrobe, Penn.

After a year and a half, Holz was looking for a change of pace. He moved to Elmsford, New York to become the head director of sports performance at Velocity.

Churner graduated with his undergraduate at Penn State University in biology and worked on his master’s degree in exercise physiology at IUP. He interned under Holz at Velocity and learned the business. During his time in Westchester County, he trained athletes and did traveling personal training.

“We really have a wide background between the two of us,” Churner said. “Plus fat loss/muscle gain training as well.”

The pair teamed up with a client who they trained in New York, who lived here in Texas on the venture.

“He told us that they didn’t have anything like this down here,” Holz said. “He asked if we wanted to come down and start a business. We tossed the idea around for a couple of months and picked a date: July 31 (2017). He (Churner) quit his job sooner due to a family function, I quit my job on July 31, we packed our cars with everything that we could fit and we moved down here.”

Combined, they have trained over 150 Division I/II collegiate scholarship athletes and have trained several professional athletes.

The group concentrates on the improvement of sprint mechanics, power production, and injury prevention.

“The biggest thing that we do is train movements opposed to muscles,” Holz said. “The squat patterning, a hinge patterning, being able to position your momentum from side to side for a jump to land to a sprint to a backpedal. The movements like that. It is universal in every sport. We broke it down to train the movement, to produce more power, be safer, absorb the impact, and develop the power in those movements, as opposed to doing a bicep curl in just that one muscle.”

“When we have kids that squat, and they squat with the knees in, collapsing, back, collapsing, we get a breakdown of force,” Churner added. “They don’t want to produce force. If that’s the way they’re practicing in the gym, that’s the way they’re performing on the field. So when we have a broken movement pattern like that, we identify that here. Because if they practice it here, it’s going to show on the field, just as soon as they start to do it. It translates directly into their sport. They are stronger. More stable. They’re activating better.”

In the identification phase, Holz and Churner work on the corrective process.

“We do a lot of corrective exercises,” Holz said. “Biggest thing is a lot of pre-hab. With throwers, kids are hunched over. We open the back up and make sure they are going through the full range of motion with the mobility, being able to maintain the strength through a full range of motion. Same with the landing, with the knees collapsing a little bit, with it being more prevalent in girls with the hip angles. We do a whole ACL injury-prevention program, which has worked really well in all of our years of coaching. We have not had one ACL injury, which is really big. There are no overuse injuries, such as hamstring tears. Everyone tends to train in the front of the mirror muscles. We bring everything into the back end to the posterior chain: the gluts, the hamstrings, the back, where everything that produces power from so you are using your hips more than you thing about using your arms. It’s all about using the proper muscles to help them out more. ”

Holz and Churner see quite a number of athletes that are training in the off seasons of their respective sports, but also see them in season as well.

“It does rotate, but with football season here, the players would transition more to an in in-season program,” Holz said. “It’s more of a recovery program, to stay powerful and keeping the players mobile. Tightness really impacts the strength and there have been studies after just two-to-three weeks of not training at all, your power can be increased by 20 percent. We’re making sure that they are staying fresh and staying explosive. In the fall, we’ll gain more basketball players and as the winter hits, the football players will start to come in for more maintenance periods. It goes in waves.”

“We want to make sure that they peak at the right times in their respective sports,” Churner said. “So they’re not going to run the same strength program in-season because it is not going to be important to gain a ton of strength during the season. It is more important that they stay fresh, that the stay explosive and they recover properly between games.”

With the hot Texas weather we are experiencing, hydration is a key factor in fitness.

“This is proved fact: one-to-two percent dehydration is a 10-to-20 percent performance decrease,” Churner stated. “That is what I tell athletes every time. You have to be drinking water. That is a huge thing with the kids, that they don’t drink nearly enough water.”

“Eating, too, is a big thing,” Holz added. “The water and the food work together. Without salt in the system, the water will just flush right out. You have to maintain a healthy diet for performance, and eat for performance. It works in conjunction.”

Maximize Potential does an evaluation on each athlete, to get an idea of their vertical jumping ability, their 10-yard, 20-yards and 40-yard sprint times prior to the start of the client’s training cycle, so that a plan is in place for each athlete.

“We do this to give the athlete an idea of how we can help them,” Holz said. “A lot of people don’t know what we do because it hasn’t been done around here yet to the specifics in which we teach things.”

Give Maximize Potential a call improve your mechanics and realize your full athletic potential.

Jon Holz can be contacted at (717) 321-4745 and Scott Churner can be reached at (724) 549-6285.

