May 6 meeting for mayor, city council

By David Tuma, Publisher

A tract of land from the Girl Scout Camp Kachina on Lake Belton will be converted into an exclusive subdivision in Morgan’s Point Resort. Tuesday night, the council approved a 31.54 acre tract of land to be called the Cliffs at Lake Belton.

Minutes were approved from the January 10 meeting. A general election for mayor and five council members will be held May 6. MPR received a clean report from the state on racial profiling. Each year state law mandates that local law enforcement agencies present a report in regards to racial profiling during traffic stops. MPR has video equipment on each police vehicle.

Of the 1878 motor vehicle citations made by the MPR Police Department 1,600 were Caucasian. Improvements were budgeted in 2016. The 10” inch water line to the Cliffs at Lake Belton is moving forward. Construction time is estimated at four months. Work on the infrastructure at Sobrante Ridge subdivision should be completed by spring. Rancho Del Lago is near acceptance.

The new MPR fire and rescue boat is near completion. Fire equipment and electronics have been installed. A rescue was made in this week’s storm on Lake Belton in an open boat. The new boat being brought on line by the MPR Fire Department is has a cabin area and was used by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Street repair bids for this year will be put out for bid first of March. The brush burner has been in use since January. The mobile bins have been used in limited duty.

The department responded to 14 fires and two lake rescues and 35 medical calls. One of the water rescues was near Temple Lake Park with an overturned kayak in heavy winds. Water temperature was in the 50’s and the person was taken to Scott and White.

It was a busy month for the MPR Police Department with 15 arrests made. The majority of the arrests were made during traffic stops involving alcohol or drugs. Two cases involved children. One was shot by a bb-gun and the other bitten by a cat waiting for the school bus. Two officers held put out a fire in a home with a water hose.

