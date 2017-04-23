McLane’s hosts Eggstravaganza! for Local Youth

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 10 View / April 23, 2017

By Rebecca Pasqueda, Correspondent

On Saturday, April 8, the McLane’s Children Medical Center hosted its annual Eggstravaganza! Easter Egg Hunt and Health Fair at the Lion’s Park in Temple from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families from the surrounding communities took their children out to the park to participate in an age restricted egg hunt, various games and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Families and their children enjoyed hot dogs, cookies and water as they patiently waited for the egg hunt to begin. A volunteer serving hot dogs to guests remarked on the amount of people present at the event, “We’ve never had this many people before. It’s a bit overwhelming to see this many children for the egg hunt. I hope we have enough eggs for everyone!”

Around 11:30 a.m., the children were divided into three different age groups of younger than three, three to five and ages six and up. Each egg hunt was given a countdown starting at 10 and then the children were free to gather as many eggs as they can until every last one was gone. “I always enjoy watching the children younger than three. They don’t make it a competition and just grab one at a time examining it before placing it in their baskets,” onlooker Krystal Cumpian said. As each age group took its turn hunting, the shorter the amount of time it took for all of the eggs to disappear.

“The older children make it a competition to get the most eggs,” an onlooking parent said as the six and up children scrambled upon one another to gather eggs.

Once the egg hunt was finished, parents and their children sprawled out around the event to grab food, play on the playground, play games, jump in the bounce house and enjoy the other activities available to them. Many volunteers assisted in face painting and many other games. A table was set up for children to color their own Easter themed crowns to wear while enjoying the event while many children lined up with their parents to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. The event ended around 12:15 p.m. as most families stuck around primarily for the egg hunt.

However, many families continued to enjoy the available festivities and day with their loved ones.

For more information about McLane’s Children Medical Center and any of their upcoming events, please visit their Facebook page or website at https://www.swchildrens.org/.

Related